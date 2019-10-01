Bigg Boss 13: Koena Mitra On Why She Said Yes To The Show And Her Expectations

Koena Mitra is currently participating in Bigg Boss 13. (Image courtesy: koenaofficial)

Highlights It is going to be an adventurous journey: Koena Mitra Koena Mitra says she's the 'most difficult human' she knows Bigg Boss 13 premiered on September 29

Koena Mitra is one of the 13 celebrity contestants currently locked up in Bigg Boss' house and befoe starting her journey on the reality show, the actress told news agency IANS that she said yes to the show to be a part of the adventure that the controversial reality show offers. Speaking to IANS, Koena also explained that for her, doing household chores is not challenging but living with complete strangers is. "The show offers a lot of adventure, it has a strong fan base... Adventure is my biggest attraction and the show has a loyal set of viewers. At the age of 18, I had participated in a beauty pageant. I represented India and won the title. That was my last competition. First and last," Koena Mitra told IANS before entering Bigg Boss' house.

"After that, I never really took part in any competition or reality show. This is my first (reality show) experience and it is going to be an adventurous journey," she added.

Bigg Boss 13 premiered on September 29 and apart from Koena Mitra small screen celebrities such as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla, Dalljiet Kaur, Rashami Desai, Aarti Singh and Paras Chhabra also entered the house. Speaking about living with strangers and co-managing household chores with the other participants, Koena Mitra said, "Housework is no challenge for me. My challenge would be living in this house with many strangers. I don't know who they are and they don't know me either... I am the most difficult human I know. I don't know who is going to be more difficult but I know that this show isn't easy."

Koena Mitra also said that through the show her fans will get to see the person that she is and added that on the show, she cannot 'look perfect' at all times on the show. "My fans on social media try to assume things (about me) most of the time. This time they will see the person. So, that's a brilliant opportunity... Fans see you on hoardings, posters, on the screen with perfect makeup, perfect hair, perfect clothes etc. Perfection is such a hunger! I just hope people don't expect perfection day and night, it is not possible. When you are cooking in the kitchen, you can't be having curled and perfect hair. I will have to look simple, I'll be the way I am at home," Koena Mitra said.

(With inputs from IANS)

