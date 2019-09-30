Bigg Boss 13: When Salman Khan Mistakenly Called Koena Mitra Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan photographed at the Bigg Boss 13 house. (Image courtesy: Colorstv )

The 13th season of Bigg Boss went on floors on Sunday and night and the show's host Salman Khan welcomed the contestants in a grand manner (but more on than later). During the premiere, the actor introduced all the contestants. However, there was one oopsie that we couldn't help but notice, which also put Salman on the top spot of the trends list on Monday. Here's what happened - as Salman Khan was about to welcome the 12th contestant of the show, the actor mistakenly referred to Koena Mitra as Katrina Kaif. Salman couldn't help but smile about the slip of tongue that he had. The video of Salman Khan's goof up has been curated by several fan clubs on social media.

Take a look at the video here:

you accidentally take names of people that are on your mind or someone you spend whole lotta time with #salman#katrinapic.twitter.com/IosTGEkqTf — sitaron ka jahaan. (@BestOfSalKat) September 29, 2019

Salman Khan made a reference to the song Dil Mein Baji Guitar from the film Apna Sapna Money Money to introduce Koena Mitra during the show's premiere. Koena Mitra made her Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma's Road. She has featured in films like Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apna Sapna Money Money and Musafir among others.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss also features Siddharth Shukla, Siddhartha Dey, Asim Riaz, Aarti Singh, Paras Chhabra, Abu Malik, Mahira Sharma, Rashami Desai, Shefali Bagga, Shehnaz Gill, Dalljiet Kaur, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Ameesha Patel as contestants.

Bigg Boss 13 will air on the weekdays at 10:30 pm on Colors TV. This is Salman Khan's tenth season as the show's host. Other than Salman Khan, stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and Arshad Warsi have hosted the show.

