Bigg Boss 12: Ranveer Singh May Be Salman Khan's Special Guest For Finale

Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan on sets of Bigg Boss 10

Looks like the Bigg Boss 12 finale will indeed be a blockbuster affair, because Ranveer Singh. Salman Khan will reportedly be joined by Ranveer Singh on stage on the grand finale of the reality show, said a report in Mumbai Mirror. The makers of Bigg Boss are currently reportedly busy planning coordinated acts for both Salman, whose cop persona (Chulbul Pandey - from Dabangg) is a hit with fans and Ranveer, who plays a feisty cop named Sangram Bhalerao in his upcoming movie Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty. "Ranveer will be making an appearance with Rohit (Shetty, filmmaker)," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source as saying.

The source added: "The Bigg Boss team is currently planning some fun acts with Ranveer and Salman, considering his cop act of Chulbul Pandey from Dabangg is equally popular." Looks like Ranveer's appearance on Bigg Boss 12 finale will be as part of his promotional duties for Simmba, which hits screens on December 28. According to Mumbai Mirror, Rohit Shetty will also announce the next season of his daredevil reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is expected to air its first episode in the primetime slot previously occupied by Bigg Boss on Colors on the first week on January. Bigg Boss 12 started on September 16 and its grand finale is scheduled for December 30.

Ranveer Singh has previously appeared on Bigg Boss 10 to promote his film Befikre. He co-stars with Sara Ali Khan in Simmba, which marks her second Bollywood project.

Bigg Boss 12 is currently going on in full swing with Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra, Deepak Thakur, Srishty Rode, Surbhi Rana and other contestants in the house.