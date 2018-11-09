Bigg Boss 12, Day 53, Written Update: Diwali Surprise Leaves The Contestants Emotional

A still from Bigg Boss 12.

In tonight's episode all the contestants woke up to the tunes of the song Happy Diwali, giving the housemates a festive vibe. Adding to the festive vibes, Megha Dhade prepared halwa for all the fellow housemates. On the occasion of Diwali, Bigg Boss had a special surprise in store for all the contestants and treated them to audio clips from their near and dear ones. Needless to say, all the contestants were missing their family as they were away from home on Diwali and they immediately broke down after listening to the voice of their loved ones. That's not it, three contestants were then called to in the activity area after every interval, of which only one of them could watch the videos sent by their family members.

The contestants are in for a huge surprise this Diwali and it's going to be an emotional and magical ride! Tune in tonight at 9 PM for all the hungama. #BB12#BiggBoss12@iamappyfizz@oppomobileindia@TheGarnierMan@letsdroompic.twitter.com/70Py8CI494 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 8, 2018

After much ado, all the family members decided that Surbhi Rana should be given a chance to watch the video of her loved ones. Happiness doubled for Surbhi, who got extremely emotional. The next trio was Jasleen Matharu, Somi Khan and Megha, who unanimously decided that Jasleen should be given the opportunity. Amongst Deepak, Sreesanth and Rohit, Deepak was given the chance to watch a video sent by his family and he got extremely emotional on seeing his family.

Bigg Boss' special Diwali gift brought out the best amongst all the contestants. Srishty and Dipika unanimously decided that Romil must be given the chance to see his child. However, he refused to agree and sacrificed the opportunity and gave it to Somi, who was deeply touched by Romil's kind gesture. In another segment of the show, renowned numerologist Sanjay Jumaani visited the house to predict the future of the contestants.

