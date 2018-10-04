Bigg Boss 12 Is Same Old, Same Old. Just New Faces

Vikas Gupta and Dipika Kakar in Bigg Boss 12.

Highlights The contestants are unimaginative with their approach towards the tasks Housemates are re-using old formulas to win the game Every year there's a contestant begging Bigg Boss to be taken out of the

Have you followed the latest season of reality show Bigg Boss? If not, then don't bother. After watching the show for sixteen days now, it feels that the 'plot' of the show has not changed. Former contestants have claimed several times that Bigg Boss is not a scripted show but going by the dull repetitiveness, we have our doubts. Bigg Boss' class of 2018 has researched thoroughly about how the previous contestants played the game and looking at their reactions and performances during the tasks set by Bigg Boss it appears they are re-using old (and appalling) formulas as short cuts to win the game. Result - a dull season of a show, which was once quite entertaining. A recent task was good enough to prove that.

Housemates were assigned to select nominees for eviction in the upcoming week. One contestant from the single's team held one person from a jodi as hostage while the other member of the pair had to give a ransom to ensure their pair is safe from the eviction process. If you've followed the previous seasons, you'd know the kind of "sacrifices" contestants were asked to make - top of the list was shaving off head/ chopping of hair, destroying clothes and make-up and lastly, letting go off gifts sent by family members.

Sreesanth, Dipika Kakar and Srishty Rode were unimaginative when placing respective ransom demands, which made a potentially entertaining task, dull. The trend of going bald for tasks was started by Apurva Agnihotri and Sangram Singh in season 7. It became a big deal and then Diandra Soares (in season 8) took it a notch higher by becoming the only female celebrity on the show who went bald. We've seen the effects of destruction of clothes and personal belongings too in previous seasons and season 12 offered nothing new. In another task held last week, we saw how contestants tortured the opponents to win a task, the strategies of which appeared copy-pasted from previous seasons too.

Task performances aside, we've also noticed how every year one contestant sulks in a corner begging Bigg Boss to take him/her out of the show. This year, it's Sreesanth. The cricketer hardly performs during the tasks, threatens the housemates and whines to be taken out of the show in every episode. We saw Vikas Gupta doing something similar in the previous season. Vikas Gupta constantly fought with co-contestant Shilpa Shinde, whom he reportedly fired from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai. After every fight, Vikas Gupta broke down and requested Bigg Boss to be taken out of the house. But he at least strategized and participated in the tasks wholeheartedly.

Sreesanth, on the other hand, stays aloof and refuses to be a part of the tasks assigned by Bigg Boss. In fact, during any activity, team singles get an 'additional job' of handling volatile Sreesanth from getting into fights with members of the rival team.

After all this while, it appears Bigg Boss 12 is old wine packaged in a new bottle and that's just not good enough.

Ekta Kapoor did a better job of reviving her old show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, guys!