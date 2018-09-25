Bigg Boss 12, Day 9: New Task Will Rock Strong Contestants Dipika Kakar, Karanvir Bohra

In the luxury budget task tonight, the jodis will play against singles

September 25, 2018
After nominations, it time for the contestants to participate in the first luxury budget task of Bigg Boss 12. The luxury budget task decides the extra commodities contestants will get to make their stay more comfy in the upcoming week and therefore, it must be taken seriously by all participants. Going the promos of tonight's episode shared on the official Twitter handle of Colors TV, the contestants will get a little too serious to outperform each other. Bigg Boss divides the contestants in two teams - singles vs jodis (obviously, the latter has an advantage in terms of number of people). Over the weekend we got a glimpse of how the jodis overpowered the singles' team when actor Varun Dhawan set a task for them during Sui Dhaaga promotion.

Tonight's episode appears to be an extension of the weekend blunder. In a task designed to test a contestant's endurance level and patience, everyone will get their hands dirty. Here's a glimpse of what will happen when Shrishty Rode and Dipika Kakar will be on the receiving end of the torture.

 

 

 

 

On a lighter note, Sreesanth will give Deepak Thakur a makeover, which the housemates will appreciate. The Gangs Of Wasseypur singer is a self-confessed fan of Sreesanth, who earlier presented the singer with a bracelet too.

Here's a glimpse of some lighter moments from tonight's episode:

 

 

In the first week, no one was evicted from Bigg Boss' house. This week, Karanvir Bohra and Dipika Kakar are in danger along with Romil Chaudhary and Nirmal Singh and Kriti Verma and Roshmi Banik.

Stay tuned for updates for Bigg Boss 12.

