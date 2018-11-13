Bigg Boss 12, Day 58 Written Update: Sreesanth And Romil Turn 'Hitmen' For Luxury Budget Task

Sreesanth and Romil during the luxury budget task

Contestants in thehouse did not start the week on a very happy note. In the last episode, we saw Bigg Boss reprimanding contestants for flouting rules following which he asked captain of the house Karanvir to nominate two people for breaking maximum rules. Karanvir named Sreesanth and Rohit. As punishment, Bigg Boss asked them to clean utensils. Karanvir's decision created a rift between him and Sreesanth once again, who initially said he won't perform the task but gave in to the orders of Bigg Boss later. While Rohit completed his task of washing the utensils, Sressanth told Deepak that he feels humiliated by the punishment and wants to leave the house.Bigg Boss calls Sressanth to the confession room where he breaks down while talking. He also apologises for the numerous outbursts he has had on the show so far. Meanwhile, Karanvir, who is not on good terms with Sreesanth urged him to speak his heart and wanted to clear differences.Bigg Boss also announced this week's luxury budget task - Hitman. Romil and Sreesanth were chosen as the hitmen and as a part of the task they will be hired by a contestant to kill a housemate in exchange of a sum of money. A treasure will have coins with various price amounts which will total to Rs 45 lakhs and using each coin will subtract that amount from the total prize money. The contestants will take those coins and give it to the hitman. The inner of the luxury budget task will be in the captaincy race.Surbhi gets a coin and gives it to hitman to eliminate Dipika Kakar. Dipika is eliminated for Rs 4.4 lakhs. Shivashish gives a coin to the hitmen to kill Megha. Sreesanth loses his calm when Romil stops him from eliminating Rohit. Sreesanth leaves the task midway and tells Romil that he can continue as he wishes to. Megha is also eliminated for Rs 3.90 lakhs. Karanvir and Deepak are both targeting Rohit and the former gives a coin to eliminate him. Rohit is eliminated for Rs 3.6 lakhs.Tomorrow is going to quite interesting since Bigg Boss will declare the winner of the luxury budget task.Watch this space for moreupdates.