Bigg Boss 12, Day 15: Anup Jalota-Jasleen And Saba-Somi's Jodis Are Put On Trial By Dipika Kakar, Sreesanth

Still from Bigg Boss 12.

Bigg Boss next nominations task will test the jodis like never before. In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 12, the singles will hold one member from a Jodi as captive and to save the captured member, the free Jodi member will be asked to make difficult sacrifices. In glimpses shared on the official Twitter handle of Bigg Boss, we can see that the singles have some difficult demands. In one of the promo, we can see Anup Jalota captured by team singles and Dipika Kakar negotiating with Jasleen on behalf of her team. She asks Jasleen to chop off her hair (to shoulder length) and destroy all her clothes in order to save Anup Jalota (and also herself because jodis are nominated in pairs) from being nominated.

Jasleen breaks down unable to make up her mind to fulfil either of the demands. Anup Jalota appears disappointed that Jasleen chose to save her clothes over him.

In another promo, we can see Saba Khan taken hostage by team singles and Sreesanth negotiating terms on behalf of his team. Sreesanth also asks Somi to destroy her clothes and get a pixie cut in order to save her sister. Somi re-negotiates for her clothes and says that she can chop her hair to shoulder length.

#SabaKhan ko release karne ke liye @sreesanth36 ne ki ek anokhi maang! Kya #SomiKhan puri kar payengi ye demand? Janne ke liye dekhiye #BB12 aaj raat 9 baje. #BiggBoss12pic.twitter.com/NreDZO5x1J — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) October 1, 2018

Will Sreesanth re-negotiate with Saba? Will Jasleen give into team singles' demands? All will be revealed in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 12.

This week, Kriti and Roshmi were evicted from the house followed by Nirmal and Romil. However, Bigg Boss gave Nirmal and Romil an option in which one of them could continue the game as a single player. They unanimously decided that Romil will go back to Bigg Boss' house.

Romil left on a sour note with several contestants. Will his return change the status quo of jodi and singles or will Romil continue to bat for the jodis.

