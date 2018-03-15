Bigg Boss 11's Bandgi Kalra And Puneesh Sharma Trolled For 'Copying' Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Viral Kiss Pic

Anushka Sharma had posted a picture of herself kissing husband Virat Kohli over the weekend

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 15, 2018 15:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bigg Boss 11's Bandgi Kalra And Puneesh Sharma Trolled For 'Copying' Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Viral Kiss Pic

"Copying Virat, Anushka," Bandgi and Puneesh were told (Courtesy: anushkasharma, puneesh4353)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "This pose suits them better," a user commented
  2. "It's copied but that's ok," read a comment
  3. Anushka and Virat's picture has got over 2.6 million likes
Over the weekend, actress Anushka Sharma posted a picture of herself kissing husband Virat Kohli and within no time, the post went crazy viral. Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, who are currently dating, posted a similar picture but were heavily trolled. "Copying Virat and Anushka. Ha ha ha," read a comment on their picture. Another section of Instagram users told them 'to get married and then post pictures in this pose.' "Both of you should just get married than copying a married couple Anushka and Virat. They're married this pose suits them better." Some of their Bandgi and Puneesh's fans defended them and comments such as "it's copied but that's ok" and "you guys look amazing" were posted.

See the picture which Puneesh posted.
 
 

 

A post shared by Puneesh Sharma (@puneesh4353) on



Now, see what Anushka Sharma shared. The picture has got over 2.6 million likes (and still counting).
 
 

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Comments
Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli married at a Tuscan resort in Italy last December. They hosted a wedding reception in Delhi and later another one in Mumbai. Anushka and Virat spent last weekend together in Mumbai and on Monday, the actress flew to Bhopal to shoot for Sui Dhaaga, her next film with Varun Dhawan. She was last seen in Pari, also produced by her.

Meanwhile, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma fell in love on Bigg Boss 11, which was won by TV actress Shilpa Shinde. Puneesh was one of the final four finalists while Bandgi was eliminated weeks before the finale. Bigg Boss 11 was hosted by Salman Khan.
 

Trending

anushka sharma virat kohlibangdi kalra puneesh sharmabigg boss 11

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Rahul GandhiDiabetesAkhilesh YadavSohail MahmoodHIV & AIDSCancer

................................ Advertisement ................................