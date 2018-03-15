Bigg Boss 11's Bandgi Kalra And Puneesh Sharma Trolled For 'Copying' Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Viral Kiss Pic

Over the weekend, actress Anushka Sharma posted a picture of herself kissing husband Virat Kohli and within no time, the post went crazy viral. Bigg Boss 11 contestants Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma, who are currently dating, posted a similar picture but were heavily trolled. "Copying Virat and Anushka. Ha ha ha," read a comment on their picture. Another section of Instagram users told them 'to get married and then post pictures in this pose.' "Both of you should just get married than copying a married couple Anushka and Virat. They're married this pose suits them better." Some of their Bandgi and Puneesh's fans defended them and comments such as "it's copied but that's ok" and "you guys look amazing" were posted.
Meanwhile, Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma fell in love on Bigg Boss 11, which was won by TV actress Shilpa Shinde. Puneesh was one of the final four finalists while Bandgi was eliminated weeks before the finale. Bigg Boss 11 was hosted by Salman Khan.