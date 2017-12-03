Bigg Boss 11, November 3: Katrina Kaif's Swayamvar In The House

Highlights
- Katrina Kaif will have her swayamvar in the house
- The boys will try hard to impress Katrina
- Puneesh, Bandgi or Luv will leave the house tonight
Also Salman will ring up the gharwale. Akash Dadlani will receive the phone but Salman will ask him to handover it to Shilpa Shinde. Salman will ask Shilpa to welcome his special guest or rather ask her to do her swagat with swag. And, Salman will further ask the boys to impress Katrina.
Today Puneesh and Luv Tyagi will compete in the sultani akhaada.
After all the fun with Katrina, it will be time for eviction. Salman will ask each contestant to tell who do they think will leave the house tonight out of Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi. Akash will take Puneesh's name quoting a reason that Puneesh was rude this entire week. Joining Akash in his decision will be Arshi, who'll say that the audience might want to see Puneesh minus Bandgi while Hina Khan will take her friend Luv Tyagi's name.
