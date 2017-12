Bigg Boss 11, November 3: Katrina Kaif's Swayamvar In The House

Highlights Katrina Kaif will have her swayamvar in the house The boys will try hard to impress Katrina Puneesh, Bandgi or Luv will leave the house tonight

.@BeingSalmanKhan ne secret room se dikhaya Katrina Kaif ko Bigg Boss ka ghar! Tune in tonight at 9 PM to watch her have fun with the housemates! #WeekendKaVaarpic.twitter.com/9AM90ucw28 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 3, 2017

The #BB11 boys try to impress Katrina Kaif! Catch it all tonight at 9 PM on #WeekendKaVaar. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/RIQQl3GKUp — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2017

Sultani Akhade mein hai Luv Tyagi aur Puneesh Sharma ki baari! Kaun marega baazi? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/NsUjuG5chc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2017

Aa gayi hai eviction ki mushkil ghadi! Kaun hoga elimination ka shikaar? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar aaj raat 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/JDD23MdOUp — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 3, 2017

Yay! Today's episode will be fun of Katrina Kaif's swag, who is a special guest on Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Katrina will enter the Bigg Boss house tonight and Bigg Boss' official page reports that Katrina will have her specialin the house. Also Salman will introduce Katrina to his secret channel. Bothstars will watch thewithout their knowledge. Salman will show Katrina the whole house from his secret space. From bedroom and Kitchen () to living area, Katrina will have an idea of the places.Also Salman will ring up the. Akash Dadlani will receive the phone but Salman will ask him to handover it to Shilpa Shinde. Salman will ask Shilpa to welcome his special guest or rather ask her to do her swagat with swag . And, Salman will further ask the boys to impress Katrina.Today Puneesh and Luv Tyagi will compete in theAfter all the fun with Katrina, it will be time for eviction. Salman will ask each contestant to tell who do they think will leave the house tonight out of Puneesh Sharma, Bandgi Kalra and Luv Tyagi. Akash will take Puneesh's name quoting a reason that Puneesh was rude this entire week. Joining Akash in his decision will be Arshi, who'll say that the audience might want to see Puneesh minus Bandgi while Hina Khan will take her friend Luv Tyagi's name.Who do you think will get evict from the house this week? Keep reading this space for more updates on