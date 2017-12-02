Bigg Boss 11, December 2: Ready For Salman Khan Ka Vaar?

Highlights Salman will be joined by Katrina this weekend The duo is expected to release their new Tiger Zinda Hai song Salman and Katrina are Tiger Zinda Hai co-stars

The captaincy contenders are gathering support in order to win the task! Who will succeed? Find out only on #BB11 tonight at 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/VZnQ4m8ldF — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) December 1, 2017

Tonight's episode ofis going to be a very interesting one, because it's Saturday and it's time for Salman Khan's. The superstar interacts with the contestants of the house every weekend and brings in his honest reviews about each of the housemates performances. This week, Hina Khan received a whole lot of hatred because of her comments on fellow colleagues Sakshi Tanwar, Gauahar Khan and Sanjeeda Sheikh while Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma fought vehemently. Tele watchers are now eagerly waiting to know what the show host has to say about the contestants' nuances in the house.This weekend,will be extra special because Salman Khan will be joined by Katrina Kaif, who he co-stars with in. A new track from the movie -- is expected to be launched on the show tonight. Will Katrina enter the house and interact with the fans as well? Watch tonight's episode to know what actually happens.Now, ahead of tonight's episode, here's a lowdown of what actually happened on Friday's episode. Thehouse has a new captain now. It's Vikas Gupta, who won the DJ task over Priyank Sharma. Two DJ stations were places in the garden area for the contenders for captaincy. Whenever a song was playing, both Priyank and Vikas had to reach their stations while the rest of the housemates were to dance for them. The deciding moment was when it was Puneesh turn to dance for either and he made Vikas Gupta win.Watch this space for more updates on