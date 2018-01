Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Dances To Sapna Chaudhary's Famous Song. Seen Yet?

Highlights Hina Khan partied without her Bigg Boss 11 housemates Rohan Mehra and his girlfriend Kanchi Singh joined her in celebrations Hina Khan wants to reconnect with Luv Tyagi

Remember Hina Khan's morning dance routines during Bigg Boss 11? Guess she's back to her grooving sessions even after the show. In an Instagram video, posted by a fan club, Hina Khan can be seen dancing 'like no one is watching' to one of the songs of her co-contestant Sapna Chaudhary,. Hina partied with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, herco-stars. (Rohan was a part of). However, none of Hina'scontestants have been pictured. Hina Khan had earlier excused herself from any public appearances and after-show parties, due to her mother's ill-health. In an interview to Times of India, Hina Khan talked about how she is still in touch with Priyank Sharma, and wishes to reconnect with Luv Tyagi, who is busy spending time with his family. On being asked about Sapna, Hina said, "I also miss Sapna a lot. I want to visit her in Delhi and meet her mom."Watch Hina Khan dancing to Sapna's song:Here are some more pictures and videos of Hina Khan enjoying with her close friends: Hina Khan had recently shared an image of her beloved 'Pooh' gifted to her by her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, with a 'Thank You' for him, "A lil yellow, a lil blue but u are my best POOH..Look who's back!!! Thank you @rockyj1 I LOVE U RO" on her Instagram.During her stay insidehouse, Hina Khan was consistently called out for her 'loudness' and rude behavior towards Shilpa Shinde. She was also scolded by host Salman Khan for not standing up against her friend Priyank Sharma, who body-shamed fellow inmates Arshi Khan and Shilpa Shinde.ended last week, and Hina Khan lost out the winner's trophy toactress Shilpa Shinde.