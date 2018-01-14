Bigg Boss 11 Grand Finale: Twitter's Already Picked Shilpa Shinde As The Winner

Highlights
- 'I hope bigg boss 11 season winner will be Shilpa,' read a tweet
- Ahead of the finale, Twitter thinks Shilpa will be the winner
- 'Party pass ready for Shilpa Shinde Bigg Boss 11 winner,' read another
Will Salman and Akshay take Shilpa Shinde's name as the winner? Only tonight's episode will tell - don't forget to catch the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 at 9pm tonight on Colors.
About Shilpa Shinde's predicted win, fan clubs of the actress have also conducted polls on Twitter, the results of which show Shilpa topping the list with 70 per cent votes while Vikas and Hina rank next in order and Puneesh in the last spot. A netizen also summed up why Shilpa deserves to take the trophy home: "Instead of getting into every fight, Shilpa Shinde wisely chose where to be vocal and where to take a backseat and just be a spectator. Her journey in Bigg Boss 11 reminds us of Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati. Shilpa Shinde for the win," read a tweet.
Here's how much Twitter is convinced that Shilpa Shinde is the winner.
Finally decided to make a poll— thisisfatema (@Doremonlove) January 13, 2018
Who is the DESERVING WINNER of @BiggBoss 11#ShilpaShinde#VikasGupta#HinaKhan#PunesshSharma
5hours poll
Vote and retweet
Shilpa Shinde For The Win
According to votes Shilpa Shinde will be the winner of @BiggBoss 11 #ShilpaShinde#BiggBoss11— Atifa (@atifa_anjum) January 14, 2018
Shilpa Shinde For The Win
I love watching Big Boss. I hope bigg boss 11 season winner will be Shilpa. Shilpa Shinde For The Win.— Jitendra Vijay (@jitu_vijay) January 14, 2018
Swag se krenge Shilpa the bigg boss 11 winner ka swagat— upasana sharma (@upasanasharma30) January 14, 2018
Shilpa Shinde For The Win
@biggboss 11 ka Winner kesa ho— Bigg Boss Guru (@_biggbossfc) January 13, 2018
Shilpa Shinde jesa ho
Shilpa Shinde For The Win
200 RETWEETs in 5 mins
Shilpa Shinde For The Win— S #TeamShilpa (@shilpaFan_No1) January 13, 2018
She has all the qualities to make her bigg boss 11 winner
She cook Food Selflessly for everyone.
She help selflessly for Everyone.
She never abuse for anyone ,no need to Groupism, she playing like Lone Worrier
She done each nd every task.
Party Pass Ready for Shilpa Shinde Bigg Boss 11 Winner Party............pic.twitter.com/Ljrjz23qoc— Ullas Mishra (@UllasMishraUD) January 8, 2018
Apart from Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's masti-shasti on the grand finale tonight, the ex-contestants will also contribute to a blockbuster finale with their entertaining performances. Do you agree with Twitter about Shilpa Shinde? Tell us in the comments below.