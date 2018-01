Bigg Boss 11, Semi-Finale: A Nostalgic Treat For Shilpa, Hina, Vikas

Highlights Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Puneesh get nostalgic The contestants will see their Bigg Boss journey Finalist's name would be announced tomorrow

Shilpa Shinde takes an emotional walk down memory lane as she once again witnesses everything that happened to her in the #BB11 house. #BB11Finalepic.twitter.com/RRah7xBlwd — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018

Puneesh Sharma gets emotional as he re-visits his entire journey in the #BB11 house, one final time! #BB11Finalepic.twitter.com/FcFcp7OxS7 — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018

Akash Dadlani sets the stage on fire with his energy packed, 'Bang-Bang' performance. Catch him tomorrow at 9PM on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/XjxMpzZjmK — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

The stage is all set, the trophy is placed and our favourite host Salman Khan is ready to meet thein the semi-finale of. In today's episode, Bigg Boss will take all the top four contestants down the memory lane and will transport them to their initial days in thehouse. Shilpa Shinde, who began the show with a fight with her ex-producer and co-contestant Vikas Gupta, will break down into tears to see the recap of her Bigg Boss 11 journey . Shilpa, popularly known asbecamefor some contestants andfor some others. Shilpa indulged with innumerous fights with Vikas and also forced him to escape the house, twice.Later, Shilpa and Vikas became friends and we witnessed some. Vikas and Shilpa are now one of the favaourites of. Later, in the video, which will be shown to Shilpa you'll see how in the press conference, media supported Shilpa and called her the 'brave heart.' Shilpa also won the maximum number of votes in the live voting session that happened in the mall.Here's Shilpa Shinde'sjourney.Contestant Puneesh Sharma, a non-celebrity contestant, has made it to the top four. Puneesh fell in love with other contestant Bandgi Kalra on the show and the couple were loved by the audience. Puneesh is good friends with Shilpa, Vikas and has managed to perform extremely well in all the tasks. Here's his journey.contestant Akash Dadlani, who was last evicted from the house, will set the stage on fire with his energy packed performance. Yes, it's bang-bang. Thefinale will happen tomorrow and host Salman Khan will declare the winner of this season out of celebrity contestants Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and non-celebrity contestant Puneesh Sharma. The top four contestants survived the game, who joined it with 14 other housemates.