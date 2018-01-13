Bigg Boss 11, Semi-Finale: A Nostalgic Treat For Shilpa, Hina, Vikas

Highlights
- Shilpa, Hina, Vikas, Puneesh get nostalgic
- The contestants will see their Bigg Boss journey
- Finalist's name would be announced tomorrow
Later, Shilpa and Vikas became friends and we witnessed some badalte rishte. Vikas and Shilpa are now one of the favaourite jodis of Bigg Boss. Later, in the video, which will be shown to Shilpa you'll see how in the press conference, media supported Shilpa and called her the 'brave heart.' Shilpa also won the maximum number of votes in the live voting session that happened in the mall.
Here's Shilpa Shinde's Bigg Boss 11 journey.
Shilpa Shinde takes an emotional walk down memory lane as she once again witnesses everything that happened to her in the #BB11 house. #BB11Finalepic.twitter.com/RRah7xBlwd— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018
Contestant Puneesh Sharma, a non-celebrity contestant, has made it to the top four. Puneesh fell in love with other contestant Bandgi Kalra on the show and the couple were loved by the audience. Puneesh is good friends with Shilpa, Vikas and has managed to perform extremely well in all the tasks. Here's his journey.
Puneesh Sharma gets emotional as he re-visits his entire journey in the #BB11 house, one final time! #BB11Finalepic.twitter.com/FcFcp7OxS7— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018
Bigg Boss contestant Akash Dadlani, who was last evicted from the house, will set the stage on fire with his energy packed performance. Yes, it's bang-bang.
Akash Dadlani sets the stage on fire with his energy packed, 'Bang-Bang' performance. Catch him tomorrow at 9PM on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/XjxMpzZjmK— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018
