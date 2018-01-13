Bigg Boss 11 Finale: 'Vikas Gupta Should Win,' Says Last Year's Winner Manveer Gurjar

"I find Vikas very positive. I am rooting for him," says Manveer

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 13, 2018 14:47 IST
4 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bigg Boss 11 Finale: 'Vikas Gupta Should Win,' Says Last Year's Winner Manveer Gurjar

Bigg Boss: Vikas Gupta And Manveer Gurjar in the show. (Image courtesy: Bigg Boss)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Manveer Gurjar supports Vikas Gupta
  2. "I salute all Bigg Boss contestants," Manveer added
  3. Bigg Boss 11 finale will happen on Sunday
In Hina Khan vs Shilpa Shinde vs Vikas Gupta, when celebrities have chosen sides, Bigg Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar says that he wants Vikas Gupta ( a TV show producer) to win the current season of reality TV show Bigg Boss. Manveer, who entered the Bigg Boss as a non-celebrity contestant, recently said, "As far as last four finalists of Bigg Boss are concerned, I find Vikas very positive. I am rooting for Vikas Gupta. I want him to win Bigg Boss. I feel people should support participants who they admire," reports news agency IANS. Manveer is making his bollywood debut with Aaj Ki Ayodhya.

Manveer also shared this to support Vikas Gupta.
 


Manveer also said that he wants to salute everyone who participated in Bigg Boss. "I don't think its commoner versus celebrity scene. Whoever has entered Bigg Boss house is a celebrity. This divide has been created by people who are sitting outside. Contestants like Bandgi Kalra or Arshi Khan are celebrities in their own right but now it's up to them that how they pursue themselves in future," Manveer added. Manveer shared close bond with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. When asked whether he will approach Salman to promote his film Aaj Ki Ayodhya, Manveer said, "It's too early to talk about it. I met Salman bhai after I won Bigg Boss but that time, I didn't speak about my film."

Of his upcoming film, Manveer said, "I have worked in other shows and movies for small roles but this is a big opportunity now. People have already seen me a lot in Big boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, but now I want to learn," reports IANS.

Aaj Ki Ayodhya is produced by Anand Kumar Gupta and is directed by Naresh Dhuhlani. The film also stars Zid actress Shraddha Das.

Comments
Close [X]
Bigg Boss 11 finale will happen on Sunday and Salman Khan will declare the winner out of four contestants - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma while TV star Ravi Dubey also supports Vikas, Geeta Phogat, Rohan Mehra rooted for Hina Khan and ex-Bigg Boss contestants Manu Punjabi and Nitibha Kaul support Shilpa Shinde.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

bigg boss 11bigg boss 11 finalemanveer gurjar vikas gupta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ISROHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaLalu YadavAadhaar Virtual IDDonald Trump

................................ Advertisement ................................