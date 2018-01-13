Bigg Boss 11 Finale: 'Vikas Gupta Should Win,' Says Last Year's Winner Manveer Gurjar

Highlights
- Manveer Gurjar supports Vikas Gupta
- "I salute all Bigg Boss contestants," Manveer added
- Bigg Boss 11 finale will happen on Sunday
Manveer also shared this to support Vikas Gupta.
So here comes da top 4 n So its time 2 show our love n support 4 da one and only #VikasGupta @lostboyjourney ...Viewers call him MasterMind but I found him Genuine & Generous bcus he used his mind to win n not 2 defeat others He hugged everyone after every fight n never behaved Psycho! He knows the game n he knew wat friendship is all abt too & someone who Never looked Selfish & Arrogant & yes never cried jus to impress the camera So for me #BB11 is all about Vikas #VoteforVikas and make him a Winner. Vote Non-Stop to @lostboyjourney .. Vikas Gupta #bb11 @siddharthhgupta @colorstv
Manveer also said that he wants to salute everyone who participated in Bigg Boss. "I don't think its commoner versus celebrity scene. Whoever has entered Bigg Boss house is a celebrity. This divide has been created by people who are sitting outside. Contestants like Bandgi Kalra or Arshi Khan are celebrities in their own right but now it's up to them that how they pursue themselves in future," Manveer added. Manveer shared close bond with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. When asked whether he will approach Salman to promote his film Aaj Ki Ayodhya, Manveer said, "It's too early to talk about it. I met Salman bhai after I won Bigg Boss but that time, I didn't speak about my film."
Of his upcoming film, Manveer said, "I have worked in other shows and movies for small roles but this is a big opportunity now. People have already seen me a lot in Big boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi, but now I want to learn," reports IANS.
Aaj Ki Ayodhya is produced by Anand Kumar Gupta and is directed by Naresh Dhuhlani. The film also stars Zid actress Shraddha Das.
(With inputs from IANS)