Bigg Boss 11, January 12, Written Update: Hina Khan's Emotional Breakdown On The Last Day

The journey of Bigg Boss 11 started with 18 different people including celebrities and non-celebrity contestants. Lots of fights happened amongst many difficult tasks but only top four contestants - Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma survived in the reality show. As the last task of Bigg Boss 11 came a little closer, dictator Vikas Gupta played his masterstroke (after all he's the mastermind) and provoked Hina to press the buzzer and win the prize money. Vikas decided to attack Hina's personal belongings with hopes that she would opt out of the task. He asked Hina to empty her beloved coffee powder bottle, the one she had saved for her parents.
Highlights
- Hina Khan was given harsh orders by Vikas Gupta
- Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma were spared
- Salman Khan will announce the winner on Sunday
Later, Vikas blindfolded Hina and asked her to say good and bad things about her co-housemate Shilpa Shinde. Shilpa was asked to pretend as if she's still a part of the task by Vikas.
Vikas City mein ho raha hai dher saara hungama! Kya dictator @lostboy54 jeet payenge ye task? Tune in to #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM to find out. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/iJbgKM7XC4— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 12, 2018
Furthermore, Vikas got his own family picture and asked Hina to spoil it by repeatedly stamping on it. Hina lost her cool and lashed out at Vikas and said, "I cannot believe that you would stoop to such lows for a task."
Prize money ke liye ek doosre se bhid gaye @eyehinakhan aur @lostboy54. Aakhir kaun jeetega 'Vikas City' ka task? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/6Yu7HW6NSK— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 12, 2018
CommentsHina broke into tears on the last day of the season. Puneesh stood by Hina's side and supported her.
Bigg Boss Season 11 finale will happen on Sunday while host Salman Khan will meet the contestants in tomorrow's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Excited much?