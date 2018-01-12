Bigg Boss 11, January 12: Clash Between 'Dictator' Vikas And 'Sherkhan' Hina

Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta can never be friends, at least not in the Bigg Boss house. No, no, we aren't saying this. You will witness this yourself in tonight's episode, when Vikas will leave no chance to provoke Hina to press the buzzer in the 'Vikas City' task. Bigg Boss' official Twitter page reveals that in tonight's episode, 'dictator' Vikas will give harsh situations to Hina. Vikas will ask Hina to destroy his favourite bracelet, which was given to him by his mom. "Humei bura dikhaane ke liye, apni chizen denge," Hina will say. 'Sherkhan' Hina will say that the prize money is over personal belongings and she will thus destroy Vikas' bracelet.
Highlights
- Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan will indulge in a fight
- Hina will destroy Vikas' favourite bracelet
- Shilpa Shinde will cook food for Vikas
Next aadesh for Hina Khan will be to crush and spoil Vikas' family photo. Annoyed Hina will complete her task and will say: "Waah kya game khela hai!"
Prize money ke liye ek doosre se bhid gaye @eyehinakhan aur @lostboy54. Aakhir kaun jeetega 'Vikas City' ka task? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/6Yu7HW6NSK— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 12, 2018
While Hina and Vikas will indulge in a rough fight, Shilpa Shinde will obey all orders given by Vikas Gupta. Shilpa will cook for Vikas and will make him eat good food.
Vikas will conduct a task for Hina and Shilpa, in which Hina will have to say three bad things about co-contestant Shilpa Shinde.
Vikas City mein ho raha hai dher saara hungama! Kya dictator @lostboy54 jeet payenge ye task? Tune in to #BB11, tonight at 10:30 PM to find out. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/iJbgKM7XC4— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 12, 2018
Comments
Are you supporting your favourite contestant?