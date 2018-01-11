Bigg Boss 11, January 11: Shilpa Shinde Becomes Bhabhiji For Vikas Gupta Once Again

Beware, contestants, Vikas Gupta is out for revenge. In today's episode, you'll see that Vikas Gupta, who emerged victorious in the 'Arshi Chahti Hai' task, will have a special advantage. Bigg Boss will label Vikas as the dictator of the house and will give him unlimited powers over other contestants. Vikas will be the dictator in the 'Vikas City' task. Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma will have to follow the dictator's orders, failing which they must press a buzzer and opt out of the task. But then Bigg Boss will come with a big twist! Each contestant, who will opt out of the task, will give three lakhs from the winning amount to Vikas Gupta.
Highlights
- Vikas Gupta will become the dictator of the house
- Shilpa Shinde will dress up in a sari for Vikas
- Puneesh Sharma and Hina Khan will deny Vikas' orders
.@lostboy54 gets a unique chance to win a cash prize by becoming the dictator of the #BB11 house. Catch this task, tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/V5oWlFtAOu— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 11, 2018
Mastermind Vikas will jump into action and the first task for the three gharwale will be to press the buzzer and walk out of the task. Vikas will also decide to test the limits of each inmate.
Vikas will try to convince Puneesh to give up his chance and will tell him to shave off his head. Later, Puneesh and Vikas will team up and create new orders to give to the two ladies of the house. Shilpa will be asked to make a special dish for Vikas while Hina will be asked to pack his suitcase. Well, this will be your favourite part - Vikas will ask Shilpa to wear a sari and continue cooking and then he will create a scenario where Hina and Shilpa will act like long lost sisters.
Vikas city mein @eyehinakhan ne khullam khulla ki bhagawat! Kya hoga dictator @lostboy54 ka reaction? Find out tonight at 10:30 PM on #BB11. #BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/zUytzhBHM0— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 11, 2018
Comments
Dictator Vikas is ready. Are you?