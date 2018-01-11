Bigg Boss 11: 'Vikas Gupta Doesn't Need My Name To Win,' Tweets Angry Ekta Kapoor Bigg Boss 11: Ekta Kapoor rubbished reports suggesting she has threatened the channel to declare Vikas Gupta the winner

Producer Vikas Gupta, who is now among the top 4 finalists of, doesn't need Ekta Kapoor's help to win the controversial reality show, the television czarina said. On Thursday Ekta dismissed reports of 'pressurizing Colors TV' (the channel which airs) to declare Vikas Gupta the winner of the show and tweeted: "Can please someone stop this! Vikas Gupta will win on his capabilities! And stop using my name." Certain media reports suggest that Ekta Kapoor has 'threatened' to pull back her shows from Colors, if Vikas fails to win the show. Ekta's showmay be aired on Colors TV. "Vikas, he is doing well for himself and doesn't need me. And if he goes on to win the show, it would be only because of how he has played the game. Let's not take away his hard work by crediting it to me," she told Indian Express Here's what Ekta Kapoor tweeted:Several television stars such as Suyyash Rai and formercontestant Hiten Tejwani also said that Vikas Gupta deserves to win the show Recently, during a press conference organized by Bigg Boss in Lonavala, Vikas told reports that he is not confident about him winning the show, reported news agency IANS. "I knew I am not a celebrity like these actresses (referencing Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde) here, so I have no fan following. With my game plan, strategy and smart play, I was thinking that I would be reaching on top two, if not the winner," he said. Vikas said that the Mall task was an eye-opener. "When all of us went to the mall for a live poll, whatever happened to Hina, I doubt if I have any chance. I... realised how strong a base of fan-followers Shilpa Shinde has. That was an eye-opener for me. Like Salman Khan sir said once that the last two weeks of the show is in the hands of the public. I think I am losing the ground there," he said. Akash Dadlani was eliminated on Wednesday during surprise Eviction making Vikas, Hina, Shilpa and Puneesh the top four contenders for's winner trophy.finale will be aired over the weekend.