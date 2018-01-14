Bigg Boss 11, January 14: PadMan Akshay Kumar And Who Else To Expect On The Grand Finale

Highlights
- Akshay Kumar will join Salman on stage
- Hina Khan will perform with Luv, Priyank on the show
- Vikas and Shilpa will also star in an act
Padman @akshaykumar will join Tiger @BeingSalmanKhan to announce the winner of #BB11. Don't miss them, tonight at 9 PM on the #BB11Finale! pic.twitter.com/tAAFKVZpMt— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Find out who will win #BB11. Join Pad Man and Sal Man tonight for the #BB11Finale at 9 pm only on @ColorsTV!@PadManTheFilm@BeingSalmanKhan@SonyPicsIndia@kriarjpic.twitter.com/HABGwKFbaJ— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 14, 2018
And oh, grand finale means a swag-bhara performance from Salman Khan:
Aa rahe hai @BeingSalmanKhan apne performance se machaane hungama in the #BB11Finale. Unka 'Swag se Swagat' karna na bhooliye, aaj raat 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/G6dpaLilpF— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Apart from Salman and Akshay, ex-Bigg Boss 11 contestants will also deliver blockbuster performances to round off the finale. However, the elimination of the fourth contestant will be rather interesting - the particular housemate's family members will be asked to enter the house and walk out with the eliminated one.
Season 11 ke ek naye twist mein, kaunsa top 4 finalist #BB11 title jeetne ke race se ho jayega bahar? Tune in tonight at 9 PM to find out. #BB11Finale#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/PGNRniRsQO— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Here are glimpses of what all will go down on the final episode of Bigg Boss 11:
Puneesh Sharma and his girlfriend - ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra - are going to set fire on water with their performance to Tip Rip Barsa.
Paani mein aag lagane aa rahe hai #BB11 ke lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma aur @BandgiK! Catch them in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/wvNKayVLnc— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Aarshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani, who often featured in headlines for their onscreen flirting shirting, will entertain us all with a super fun act!
Ye performance khoob entertaining hone wali hai, tum likh ke le lo! Don't miss @tentej and Arshi Khan's super fun act only on the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/Y8tSDA1EU1— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
Hina Khan will take the stage with her two best friends on the show - Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. Hina has also signed up for a solo performance to Main Heroine Hoon. Take a look:
Watch #BB11 finalist, @eyehinakhan give a graceful performance in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/kZzd7AdcM3— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
.@eyehinakhan will give a scintillating performance with her two best friends, Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa on the #BB11 stage! Don't miss this, tonight at 9 PM only on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/fcyprDl9oO— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 14, 2018
.@lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ki nok-jhok wali performance miss mat kijiye in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/CDOdYnBTQ0— COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018
