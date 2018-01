Bigg Boss 11, January 14: PadMan Akshay Kumar And Who Else To Expect On The Grand Finale

Highlights Akshay Kumar will join Salman on stage Hina Khan will perform with Luv, Priyank on the show Vikas and Shilpa will also star in an act

Padman @akshaykumar will join Tiger @BeingSalmanKhan to announce the winner of #BB11. Don't miss them, tonight at 9 PM on the #BB11Finale! pic.twitter.com/tAAFKVZpMt — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Aa rahe hai @BeingSalmanKhan apne performance se machaane hungama in the #BB11Finale. Unka 'Swag se Swagat' karna na bhooliye, aaj raat 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/G6dpaLilpF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Season 11 ke ek naye twist mein, kaunsa top 4 finalist #BB11 title jeetne ke race se ho jayega bahar? Tune in tonight at 9 PM to find out. #BB11Finale#BBSneakPeekpic.twitter.com/PGNRniRsQO — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Paani mein aag lagane aa rahe hai #BB11 ke lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma aur @BandgiK! Catch them in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/wvNKayVLnc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Ye performance khoob entertaining hone wali hai, tum likh ke le lo! Don't miss @tentej and Arshi Khan's super fun act only on the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/Y8tSDA1EU1 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

.@eyehinakhan will give a scintillating performance with her two best friends, Luv Tyagi and @ipriyanksharmaa on the #BB11 stage! Don't miss this, tonight at 9 PM only on the #BB11Finale. pic.twitter.com/fcyprDl9oO — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 14, 2018

.@lostboy54 aur Shilpa Shinde ki nok-jhok wali performance miss mat kijiye in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/CDOdYnBTQ0 — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Thefinale promises to bring: "drama, entertainment and loads of non-stop masti," tonight with Salman Khan returning to thestage for the last time. Of all the contestants who joined the show last year, the four finalists have battled their way to the top four and on the grand finale tonight, one of Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma will take the trophy home. And to announce the big winner of, Akshay Kumar will join Salman Khan on stage. Akshay's appearance is actually as part ofpromotions, which is releasing on January 25.And oh, grand finale means a swag-performance from Salman Khan:Apart from Salman and Akshay, ex- contestants will also deliver blockbuster performances to round off the finale. However, the elimination of the fourth contestant will be rather interesting - the particular housemate's family members will be asked to enter the house and walk out with the eliminated one.Here are glimpses of what all will go down on the final episode ofPuneesh Sharma and his girlfriend - ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra - are going to set fire on water with their performance toAarshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani, who often featured in headlines for their onscreen flirting shirting, will entertain us all with a super fun act!Hina Khan will take the stage with her two best friends on the show - Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma. Hina has also signed up for a solo performance to. Take a look: Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta will also make the viewers roll on the floor laughing with their hilarious performance.Who do you think will be the winner of? Tell us in the comments below.