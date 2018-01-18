Bigg Boss 11: Did Salman Khan Break A House Rule With 'Amazing Food'?

Highlights
- Salman Khan apparently sent food on weekends
- Contestants had to prepare meals based on the ration they won
- Bigg Boss 11 finale aired on January 14
& this journey of BigBoss comes to an End . A lot of people to thank so won't write everyone's names but will say that this show wouldn't be what it became if even one of you wasn't part of it , from the gharwale to the baharwale . #Cast&Crew #bigboss11 . May each and everyone of you have the most amazing journey ahead , wish u all crazy year ahead and super success . Thankyou @beingsalmankhan for the most amazing Food and guidance every weekend that kept all of us all going.
Bigg Boss 11 finale aired on Sunday and actress Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner. Shilpa Shinde didn't only win the show but she was also named the most-talked about celebrity in the house. Twitter also mischievously named Shilpa the 'winner of Masterchef.' For the 105 days Shilpa spent in the house, she was seen cooking for everyone. In fact, towards the end Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta also targeted Shilpa for making cooking as an 'excuse for her inability to perform tasks.' Here's what the Internet had to say:
Vikas Gupta, who stood third, pledged to distribute his prize money (Rs 6 lakh) between co-contestants Jyoti Kumar and Arshi Khan. Hina Khan was the first runner up of the show.