Bigg Boss 11: Did Salman Khan Break A House Rule With 'Amazing Food'?

Bigg Boss 11 host Salman Khan apparently sent food for the housemates on Weekend Ka Vaar

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 18, 2018 12:50 IST
Salman Khan with Vikas Gupta. (Image courtesy: Vikas Gupta)

  1. Salman Khan apparently sent food on weekends
  2. Contestants had to prepare meals based on the ration they won
  3. Bigg Boss 11 finale aired on January 14
Bigg Boss 11's second runner-up Vikas Gupta maybe let out a secret, which implicates Salman Khan - yes, the 52-year-old actor probably broke a house rule. After the show's finale, Vikas posted a backstage picture with host Salman Khan and in his thank you note, Vikas wrote: "Thank you, Salman Khan, for the most amazing food and guidance every weekend that kept all of us all going." Apparently, the contestants were not allowed to eat food from outside and they had to prepare their meals based on the ration they won via-a-vis their performance in the luxury budget tasks. The only exceptions were eggs and coffee, which was allocated to each contestant by Bigg Boss. Now, going by Vikas' post, it seems that this house rule did not apply on Weekend Ka Vaar when they met Salman Khan.

Read Vikas Gupta's post here:
 


One user posted this comment:
 
vikas gupta instagram

Bigg Boss 11 finale aired on Sunday and actress Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner. Shilpa Shinde didn't only win the show but she was also named the most-talked about celebrity in the house. Twitter also mischievously named Shilpa the 'winner of Masterchef.' For the 105 days Shilpa spent in the house, she was seen cooking for everyone. In fact, towards the end Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta also targeted Shilpa for making cooking as an 'excuse for her inability to perform tasks.' Here's what the Internet had to say:
 
 
 

Vikas Gupta, who stood third, pledged to distribute his prize money (Rs 6 lakh) between co-contestants Jyoti Kumar and Arshi Khan. Hina Khan was the first runner up of the show.

