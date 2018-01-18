Bigg Boss 11: Did Salman Khan Break A House Rule With 'Amazing Food'?

& this journey of BigBoss comes to an End . A lot of people to thank so won't write everyone's names but will say that this show wouldn't be what it became if even one of you wasn't part of it , from the gharwale to the baharwale . #Cast&Crew #bigboss11 . May each and everyone of you have the most amazing journey ahead , wish u all crazy year ahead and super success . Thankyou @beingsalmankhan for the most amazing Food and guidance every weekend that kept all of us all going.

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on Jan 15, 2018 at 11:26am PST