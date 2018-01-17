Bigg Boss 11: Why 'Masterchef' Is Trending After Shilpa Shinde's Victory

On Sunday night, actress Shilpa Shinde was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 11. Soon after her victory, #masterchef started trending on Twitter, courtesy Shilpa's cooking skills, apparently. Tweets like, "Congratulations @BiggBoss officially become #Masterchef today #BB11Finale" and "First time in the history of Bigg Boss, a #MasterChef contestant wins the show," have been posted. A section of people seem to be disappointed with Shilpa's win and called the show 'fixed.' Shilpa Shinde, best-known for her role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!, won the show after defeating Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Hina Khan. She took home a prize money worth Rs 44 lakh and the Bigg Boss 11 trophy.
Not for Bigg Boss, but people are congratulating Shilpa for winning Masterchef. "Congratulations #ShilpaShinde for winning #Masterchef," read a comment while another person wrote, "All this while I kept wondering that Shilpa Shinde should've participated in Master Chef and not #BiggBoss."
First time in the history of Bigg Boss#MasterChef contestant win the show.#FixedWinnerShilpa— aF zU (@aFzU10) January 17, 2018
Winner of #BiggBoss11#MasterChef
BIGGBOSS COOKING SHOW pic.twitter.com/4Fqy0pLuon— Zishan (@zishan982_) January 16, 2018
All this while I kept wondering that Shilpa Shinde should've participated in Masterchef and not #BigBoss.— GlobalGirlfriend (@avani_999) January 15, 2018
Congratulations #Shilpashinde for winning #masterchefpic.twitter.com/8OCwYIpvsS— Abdulmohid (@Iammohid) January 14, 2018
During the Bigg Boss 11 journey, Shilpa Shinde often spent time in the kitchen. She was criticised by fellow contestants Hina and Vikas Gupta several times for being in the kitchen and not actively taking part in the tasks.
CommentsShilpa Shinde was the most-talked about contestant of the season, across all social networking sites, news agency IANS reported. She was mentioned in over 3 million tweets over the finale weekend, most of which talked about her being the winner of the show.
Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma were the final four contestants of Bigg Boss 11.