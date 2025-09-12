Nicole Kidman And Reese Witherspoon's <i>Big Little Lies</i> In The Works, Details Inside

American cable network HBO has officially started developing the third season of the critically-acclaimed series Big Little Lies, featuring Hollywood stars Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

The show's first season, which debuted in 2017, was based on author Liane Moriarty's novel of the same name. The second season came out in 2019.

Kidman and Witherspoon featured in the David E Kelley-created series alongside the likes of Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoe Kravitz and Meryl Streep.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the network has roped in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” co-creator Francesca Sloane to write the first episode and executive produce the third season of the hit series.

Big Little Lies is set in the affluent seaside town of Monterey, California, and follows a group of women -- Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie -- whose seemingly perfect lives unravel amid secrets, rivalries, domestic struggles, and a suspicious death that ties them together.

The show blends dark comedy, mystery, and social commentary, dealing with themes like domestic abuse, trauma, motherhood, friendship, and the facades people maintain.

It received critical praise for its performances, direction, and exploration of complex female characters, and won multiple Emmy Awards and Golden Globes.

