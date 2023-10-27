Takeshi's Castle Trailer: BRB, Still Laughing At Bhuvan Bam AKA Titu Mama's Commentary

Bhuvan Bam in the trailer. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Bhuvan Bam, aka Titu Mama, is all set to host the Indian reboot of the popular Japanese show Takeshi's Castle. The OTT giant, Amazon Prime, has released the trailer of the much-loved 80s game show. The rib-tickling video gives fans a demo of what's in store for them. The trailer opens to a few men kidnapping Titu Mama from a shoe shop. They take him to a shady place and ask him to “Dub Takeshi's Castle in Hindi”. To this, Titu Mama hints at the show's seasoned commentator, Jaaved Jaaferi, and says, “Arey yeh to woh karte the na itna mast. Jajantaram Mamantaram nai dekhi? [Haven't you watched Jajantaram Mamantaram?]” Titu Mama introduces the show by saying, “34 saal baad, Sunny Deol ke bhi comeback se bada. Comeback karne agaya hai Takeshi's Castle. [Takeshi's Castle is here after 34 years to make an even bigger comeback than Sunny Deol.]” Titu Mama then introduces the game rules. In a bid to do so, he also takes a dig at the VFX of Adipurush.

Takeshi's Castle will premiere on November 2. The note along with the clip read, “Mama nahi ruk rahe ab! Takeshi's Castle ft. Bhuvan On Prime, November 2. Trailer Out Now!” Replying to the post, Bhuvan Bam commented, “Maza aane waala hai. [This is going to be fun.]”

Check out the hilarious trailer of Takeshi's Castle here:

Last month, Bhuvan Bam dropped the first-look poster of the Japanese game show. It featured Titu Mama with headphones and Takeshi's Castle. Sharing the post, Bhuvan Bam wrote, “Aye beta Moshi Moshi! Aa raha hai Titu Mama, phaad ke pajama! Takeshi's Castle ft. Bhuvan on Prime coming soon only on Amazon Prime.” Replying to the post, Varun Dhawan commented, “Epicness.” Ashish Chanchlani said, “Zabrdast.” Flying Beast aka Gaurav Taneja dropped a couple of red heart emoticons. Actor, content creator and Kubra Sait's brother Danish Sait wrote, “What a great idea to go from the great Jaaved Jaaferi to the supremely talented Bhuvan! Congratulations, Bhuvan Bam.”

Meanwhile, Bhuvan Bam was last seen in the Disney+Hotstar series Taaza Khabar along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shilpa Shukla, Deven Bhojani and JD Chakravarthy.