Bhuvan Bam's Clean-Shaven Look Sparks Rumours About His Upcoming Project

Bhuvan Bam's beard and long hairdo add to his unique style, which fans are most accustomed to seeing.

However, recently, he posted a selfie on Instagram, sporting a clean-shaven look and a shorter and cropped hairstyle.

This immediately led to people guessing it might be a brand new avatar for his upcoming project.

Bhuvan Bam is known for experimenting with his looks now and then. He was seen in his signature long hair look, in his latest series Taaza Khabar Season 2.

His previous style had a more rugged charm to it, however, fans are loving the latest one too.

While fans are busy speculating what's next in his lineup of projects, a source close to the actor has revealed some details about his decision to opt for the clean-shaven look.

The source said, "Bhuvan's clean-shaven look is part of an exciting new project he's working on. While the details are being kept under wraps, fans won't have to wait long to find out what's in store. This transformation reflects his commitment to evolving as an artist and adapting to the needs of his roles."

That indeed confirms that a brand new project is on the horizon. Further updates on the same is awaited.

Bhuvan Bam is an Indian actor, songwriter, singer, and comedian. He rose to fame with his YouTube comedy channel BB Ki Vines.

The videos he made for his comedy channel were about an urban teenager, and his humorous and relatable conversations with friends and family.

His other projects include TVF's Bachelors, One Mic Stand, and Dhindora.



