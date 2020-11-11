Bhumi Pednekar's Latest Instagram Post Is 'All About Happiness And Joy.' See Pic

Bhumi Pednekar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Having a dull day? Check out Bhumi Pednekar's latest post on Instagram. It's all about "happiness." The actress, who was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Chamakte Sitare, brightened the mood of her Instafam by sharing a happy photo of herself soaking up sunlight in what appears to be a balcony. She looks beautiful in a white dress. She can be seen surrounded by flowers and green plants. Sharing the picture, Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "All about happiness and joy." Her fans can't get enough of her latest pictures. "So pretty, Bhumi," commented one of the users while another wrote: "You look gorgeous and fabulous." Here's the photo we are talking about:

Bhumi Pednekar often trends for sharing her sun-kissed selfies and post-workout pictures. She mostly accompanies her posts with short yet catchy captions. Take a look:

Bhumi Pednekar celebrated her 31st birthday in July this year. The actress spent the special day with her family. Sharing pictures from her birthday celebrations, she wrote: "As I turn a year older, all I can think of is how fortunate and grateful I am. To be surrounded by such love and support, to have such incredible people in my life, to be able to follow my passion and have a job that I love. To have the love the audiences give me. To be able to give back and work towards making this world a better place. To have means to protect the ones I love. I am so grateful for everything. With everything happening around us, I am so overwhelmed by the love that everyone has shown. Thank you so much."

Bhumi Pednekar will next be seen in Karan Johar's Takht.