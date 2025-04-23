<i>The Royals</i>Trailer: Bhumi Pednekar And Ishaan Khatter's Glossy Romance In The World Of Fading Aristocracy

The trailer of highly-anticipated Netflix series The Royals is out on Monday. Headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter and a powerful supporting cast, the trailer offers a glimpse into the world of aristocracy, opulence and grandeur. But all these seem to be things of the past as the royal family of Morpur is grappling with the reality - royalty is gone but not the habit of being royal.

Ishaan Khatter plays a polo-playing 'prince' who is set to take over the estate of Morpur after his father's death. Bhumi Pednekar plays an over-ambitious entrepreneur, who is trying to convince the royal family to turn their palace into a B&B like service for restoring their heritage and tradition.

Replete with punchlines and tongue-in-cheek dialogues, the show also offers a brewing romance between the lead couple, who felt hatred at first sight. Ishaan Khatter is trying to come to terms with the financial mess of his seemingly rich family, while Bhumi is trying to assert her own rules in the fading world of royal lineage.

The show also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Alyy Khan, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat among others.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals has been written by Neha Veena Sharma, and produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications.

It is set to premier on Netflix on May 9.

The Royals comes months after Ishaan Khatter's notable success in The Perfect Couple, which was led by Nicole Kidman. For Bhumi Pednekar, this is her first leading role in a streaming show. She was last seen in the Mudassar Aziz film, Mere Husband Ki Biwi.