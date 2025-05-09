Samay Raina Shares About A Call From His Father In Jammu After Pakistani Missile Attack: "His Voice Steady..."

After Operation Sindoor, India has confirmed last night that they had successfully thwarted Pakistani drone and missile attacks aimed at military sites, including those in Jammu and Pathankot. Stand-Up Comedian Samay Raina showed his support to the Indian Army like all other Bollywood celebrities. In another post, he shared about receiving an emotional call from his father who's in Jammu.

Samay Raina shared that his father assured that the Indian Army have everything under control.

"My father calls me one last time tonight from Jammu to say goodnight. His voice, steady and calm, urges me to sleep and not worry-the Indian armed forces have everything under control. His calmness quiets my restless thoughts. I switch off the lights in my Mumbai home and walk to the window to draw the curtains. Outside my window, my neighbour's lights still glow," he wrote on his Instagram Story.

"I know little about him, that's just how it is here. I wonder if he, too, has family in Jammu, perhaps in Pathankot or if he might be the son of a brave soldier, who won't sleep tonight, waiting for a morning call from his father on the front lines. My utmost respect to the armed forces and their families for all the sacrifices they make for our safety. Goodnight. Jai Hind," he added.

Praising the Indian Army, he wrote in another post, "My prayers with everyone in Jammu. Sleep peacefully and believe in the Indian army. Jai Hind."

"Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire Western Border on the intervening night of 08 and 09 May 2025. Pak troops also resorted to numerous ceasefire violations (CFVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir," the Army said.

It said the drone attacks were effectively repulsed, and a "befitting reply" was given to the ceasefire violations by the Army. "Indian Army remains committed to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. All nefarious designs will be responded with force," it added.

Earlier, the Army had said that the drones were aimed at the military stations in Jammu, Pathankot, and Udhampur, and all the threats were "swiftly neutralised".

Meanwhile, India's Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major infiltration attempt across the border in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.