Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi's <i>Bhool Chuk Maaf</i> Postponed, To Now Release On OTT. Details Inside

Bhool Chuk Maaf, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, will not be releasing on the big screens. The film, directed by Karan Sharma, was originally scheduled for a May 9 theatrical premiere. The comedy drama will now arrive directly on Prime Video on May 16.

The decision was undertaken by the makers following the rising tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Thursday (May 8), Maddock Films shared the update on Instagram.

The statement accompanying the announcement read, “In light of the recent events and the heightened security drills across the nation, we at Maddock Films and Amazon MGM Studios have decided to bring our family entertainer, Bhool Chuk Maaf, directly to your homes on May 16 — only on Prime Video, worldwide.”

It added, “While we were eagerly looking forward to celebrating the film with you in the theatres, the spirit of the nation comes first. Jai Hind.”

Bhool Chuk Maaf is set against the backdrop of the vibrant lanes of Varanasi. The film is about a hopeless romantic man, Rajan (Rajkummar Rao), who gets recruited for a government job. Reason? To win the heart of the woman of his dreams, Titli (Wamiqa Gabbi). But fate has different plants.

Just before the wedding, Rajan finds himself trapped in an unexpected time loop. He wakes up on the day of his Haldi ceremony repeatedly, unable to break the cycle. What follows is a hilarious and heartwarming tale of love, destiny and second chances.

Bhool Chuk Maaf marks Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's first on-screen collaboration.

Previously, Rajkummar Rao teased about his role in Bhool Chuk Maaf at a press conference, reported PTI. He also got candid in speaking about his portrayal of past characters.

Rajkummar Rao said, “I've lived this life, I've seen them close, around me. As I've lived that life, so somewhere there's a relatable factor with these characters."

Workwise, Rajkummar Rao was last seen in the 2024 blockbuster Stree 2 alongside Shraddha Kapoor. Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi's last on-screen appearance was in Varun Dhawan's Baby John.