How Bhumi Pednekar And Ishaan Khatter Cracked The Code Of Filming Intimate Scenes For <i>The Royals</i>

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Netflix's rom-com, "The Royals," stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. Bhumi noted the trust developed during intimacy workshops with Ishaan. "The Royals" premieres on Netflix on May 9, 2025, with a royal romance plotline.

Netflix's upcoming rom-com The Royals has got all eyes on it, with a stunning lead pair featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter. The supporting cast is equally interesting, as the trailer of the upcoming series has already laid the groundwork for.

While in conversation with Zoom, during the promotions of the series, Bhumi Pednekar revealed that she went for intimacy workshops with Ishaan Khatter. She further elaborated how spending more time off the screen and getting to know each other, impacted their onscreen chemistry.

Bhumi said, "Ishaan fairly knows a lot about my life and vice versa, which created a lot of comfort. I went into this knowing that I would have to not have inhibitions around him. What I enjoyed the most with Ishaan was our silences. You can't rehearse that. It can't be written, it just happens."

The actress also added that there was a lot of trust between the two of them because of the workshops. To add to it, Ishaan made her feel extremely comfortable.

The Royals is helmed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and has been produced by Pritish Nandy Communications. The supporting cast includes Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and Luke Kenny in key roles.

The plot of the series revolves around a boy from a royal family and an ambitious entrepreneur, and the love story that thus begins when they meet. The show drops on Netflix on May 9, 2025.