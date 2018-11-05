Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali Meme Is The Ultimate ROFL Pataakha. See Inside

Bhumi Pednekar shared this picture (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Diwali is just here and before you log off from work for today, here's something which might brighten up your mood, courtesy Bhumi Pednekar. The 29-year-old actress shared a hilarious meme, in which she drew a comparison between our Diwali appearances and what we actually look like when busy with ghar ki safai. The post is a collage of Bhumi's pictures - in one of them she is dressed perfectly for Diwali and in the other, she is seen cleaning the floor. The other picture is from Lust Stories, in which Bhumi played a domestic help. "Diwali wale din vs Uske do din pehle," read the caption on the picture while on Instagram, she shared it with hashtags like 'Monday,' 'No Blues' and 'Diwali.'

Take a look.

"It's so relatable" and "that's all of us," are some of the several comments on Bhumi Pednekar's Diwali post.

Happy Diwali, folks!

In Netflix's anthology film Lust Stories, Bhumi Pednekar starred in Zoya Akhtar's segment, which also featured Neil Bhoopalam. It consisted of four short film segments directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar.

Bhumi Pednekar is currently in Agra, where she is busy shooting for Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, who was also associated with Alankrita Shrivastava's Lipstick Under My Burkha. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare also stars Konkona Sen Sharma.

Meanwhile, Diwali celebrations kick-started over the weekend in Bollywood, with two blockbuster parties hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and later by Shilpa Shetty.