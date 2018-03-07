Bhumi Pednekar Was Asked Longest She's Gone Without Sex. Ayushmann Khurrana Answered

BFFs Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar know a lot more about each other than we do and they made many revelations on Neha Dhupia's chat show BFFs With Vogue. Glimpses of the upcoming episode have been shared on social media and will indeed have you in splits. Ayushmann was on fire and did not let go of any chance to leave his co-star red-faced. For example, Bhumi was asked how long she's gone without sex and the answer was delivered in a split second. No, not from Bhumi but from Ayushmann Khurrana. So, here's how the conversation went:
Highlights
- Bhumi and Ayushmann were on Neha's talk show
- Ayushmann said Bhumi's partner must be "patient in bed"
- The episode will air this Saturday
Neha: Ayushmann, the longest you've gone with sex?
Ayushmann: Outdoors, may be.
Neha: Bhumi?
Ayushmann: One hour.
Bhumi: Stop it!
*Face palms*
Neha also asked Ayushmann to share a couple of dating tips with Bhumi but then Ayushmann confirmed she doesn't really need them because: "She's a pro!" Ayushmann also has something to tell Bhumi's probable suitors - "Be patience in bed" because Bhumi "likes it slow."
The duo also had fabulous introductions for each other on the show. Ayushmann got accolades like "hot" and "handsome" and here's what he said about Bhumi.
CommentsBhumi Pednekar are co-stars of last year's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha for which both stars received critical appreciation. Dum Laga Ke Haisha was Bhumi Pednekar's debut movie while Ayushmann was already four-films-old by then - his maiden Bollywood film was Vicky Donor, which released in 2012.
The BFFs With Vogue episode featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will be aired on Colors Infinity on Saturday.