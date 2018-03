Bhumi Pednekar Was Asked Longest She's Gone Without Sex. Ayushmann Khurrana Answered

Highlights Bhumi and Ayushmann were on Neha's talk show Ayushmann said Bhumi's partner must be "patient in bed" The episode will air this Saturday

BFFs Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar know a lot more about each other than we do and they made many revelations on Neha Dhupia's chat show. Glimpses of the upcoming episode have been shared on social media and will indeed have you in splits. Ayushmann was on fire and did not let go of any chance to leave his co-star red-faced. For example, Bhumi was asked how long she's gone without sex and the answer was delivered in a split second. No, not from Bhumi but from Ayushmann Khurrana. So, here's how the conversation went:Ayushmann, the longest you've gone with sex?Outdoors, may be.Bhumi?One hour.Stop it!Neha also asked Ayushmann to share a couple of dating tips with Bhumi but then Ayushmann confirmed she doesn't really need them because: "She's a pro!" Ayushmann also has something to tell Bhumi's probable suitors - "Be patience in bed" because Bhumi "likes it slow."The duo also had fabulous introductions for each other on the show. Ayushmann got accolades like "hot" and "handsome" and here's what he said about Bhumi. Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar are co-stars of last year'sand 2015'sfor which both stars received critical appreciation.was Bhumi Pednekar's debut movie while Ayushmann was already four-films-old by then - his maiden Bollywood film was, which released in 2012.Theepisode featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will be aired on Colors Infinity on Saturday.