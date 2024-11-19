“How Is This Ok”: Bhumi Pednekar Brings Attention To Delhi’s Poor AQI

Bhumi Pednekar has voiced her concerns over the long-standing issue of poor air quality in Delhi. On Monday, the actress re-shared a post by The Tatva India on her Instagram Stories, highlighting the current situation in the National Capital. The original post came with a worrying headline which read, “Breathing in Delhi is now equal to smoking 50 cigarettes a day: AQI reaches 1500+, schools shut. Entire North India on health emergency, people asked to stay in.” Bhumi's side note came with a question: “How is this ok?”

Before that, Bhumi Pednekar re-posted another weather update by journalist Faye D'Souza. It mentioned that Delhi had a 1710 air-quality index (AQI) which was deemed to be “hazardous”. Uploading the post, Bhumi wrote, “Clean air, It is your right. Wake up.”

Last year, Bhumi Pednekar, who founded the non-profit advocacy platform Climate Warrior, raised the issue of climate change in Melbourne, Australia. Addressing the people at an event she said, “We are dealing with the adverse effects of climate change as we speak, our generation, everybody, we are all going to face it and it is not something that affects only certain classes, in front of nature's wrath we are all are equal. I think climate change is something that needs to be spoken about. But at that time nobody spoke about it, that we're in a crisis, that we are in a state of emergency and that climate change is the largest looming threat that humanity has ever faced,” as per a report by Deccan Herald.

Workwise, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Netflix film Bhakshak. Directed by Pulkit, the crime thriller was a hit among fans and critics.

Up next, Bhumi Pednekar is set for the release of her Prime Video web series Daldal, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta. She finished shooting for the project last month. In an elaborate social media post, the actress documented the challenges she and the crew members faced during the filming procedure. Bhumi also revealed that she played one of the “most complex characters” in Daldal. Read all about it here: