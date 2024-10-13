Dussehra 2024: Bhumi Pednekar Sends Festive Greetings

On the day of Dussehra, Bhumi Pednekar celebrated “new beginnings”. The actress and her family as they gathered for a special puja to inaugurate her new office. Bhumi shared a sneak peek of the joyous occasion with her fans on Instagram by posting a series of pictures and videos. In the first clip, Bhumi is seen breaking a coconut, a traditional act of good luck, while her sister, Samiksha Pednekar, stands by her side. The pandit performing the ceremony praised Bhumi for breaking the coconut perfectly. In another moment, Bhumi and Samiksha are seen kissing their mother, Sumitra Pednekar, on her forehead and cheek. The post also includes a video of the family sitting together on the floor, performing the puja. Bhumi is shown creating a beautiful rangoli with her hands. The final slide captures a touching moment between Bhumi and Samiksha, as they share a warm hug, setting sibling goals. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, “Best wishes of Vijay Dashami to all of you. To new beginnings and happiness. #happydussehra.”

Soon after Bhumi Pednekar posted the glimpses on Instagram, her industry friends showed congratulatory messages to her. Rannvijay Singha wrote, “Congratulations!!!” Tahira Kashyap penned, “This is sooo lovely congratulations!!” Filmmaker Nupur Asthana mentioned, “This is so awesome! Congratulations, darling Bhumi.” Guneet Monga added, “So so so happy seeing this. God bless.”

About two weeks ago, Bhumi Pednekar wrapped up filming her highly anticipated web series Daldal. The actress shared her experience on Instagram, describing it as one of the most challenging roles of her career. In her Instagram Stories, Bhumi shared how she played "one of my most complex" characters. She also expressed how proud she was to be part of such a project. The actress highlighted the privilege of working with a talented cast and creative team. Bhumi reflected on the difficulties they encountered during filming, particularly dealing with Mumbai's relentless monsoon season and tough shooting conditions. Despite these obstacles, she praised the crew's determination and resilience. She said, "Our spirits could never be dampened." Full story here.

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in the Netflix film Bhakshak.