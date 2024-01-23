Bhumi Pednekar's 'Post Dengue' Workout Video Is Anything But A 'Mess'

Still from a video posted by Bhumi Pednekar. (courtesy: bhumipednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar just dropped a fitness bomb on her Instagram timeline, and it's definitely worth checking out. The actress shared a video of her gym session, and let's be honest – it is incredibly impressive. Dressed in her athleisure best, the star looked stunning as she pulled off some complex exercises. The video captures her doing a variety of exercises with finesse, including sumo squats, seated shoulder presses, side crunches, dumbbell Russian twists, and other core workouts. In the caption, Bhumi opened up about her journey, explaining that she was getting back to the gym after a long break. She wrote: "Post dengue, I couldn't even walk a Km. Add to this a rib and knee injury along with massive muscle loss. I was a mess!!! It's taken me 3 months to actually get back. Slow and steady."

After watching Bhumi Pednekar's workout video, many fans flooded the comments section with red hearts and fire emojis.

About a week ago, Bhumi Pednekar treated her Instagram followers to another glimpse of her intense gym session. The video showcases her dedication as she sweats it out with exercises targeting her shoulders, legs, and abs. Bhumi can be seen in action, performing a variety of workouts including dumbbell pull-ups, goblet squats, weight training, and kettlebell exercises. The text attached to the video read, "Slowly and steadily."

In addition to her love for all things fitness, Bhumi Pednekar also proudly embraces her love for food. In a recent Instagram post, the actress shared a fun and candid moment from the gym after indulging in some doughnuts. The clip captures Bhumi briskly walking on the treadmill in a blue bralette and black tights. With a touch of humour, Bhumi wrote in the caption, "I ate 2 doughnuts, hormones got me." This playful caption adds a relatable touch to her fitness journey.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Thank You For Coming, alongside Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi.