Bharti Singh Reveals The Truth About Husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's Luxury Car Haarsh Limbachiyaa bought a luxury car, which many people thought was a gift from Bharti Singh

Share EMAIL PRINT Bharti Singh with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. New Delhi: Highlights Bharti and Haarsh have worked together in Comedy Circus Haarsh is a writer and owns a production company Bharti and Haarsh married as per Hindu traditions last year JuzzBaatt, Bharti told host Rajeev Khandelwal that after Haarsh bought a luxury car several people criticised him for spending his wife's money. However, the actress, who was upset with the critical comments said on the show: "Initially, people didn't believe that Haarsh bought a car for himself and I didn't gift it to him. He bought it from his hard-earned money. He works tirelessly, day in and night out and keeps me really happy. I am so proud of my husband." ICYDK, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is a writer and he even wrote scripts for Bharti when she was participating in Comedy Circus.



Last year,

A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on May 3, 2018 at 10:27am PDT



stepped into the entertainment industry with 2008 show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. She starred in several comedy shows after that including the Comedy Circus series, Comedy Nights Bachao and The Kapil Sharma Show. She participated with Haarsh in Nach Baliye 8 and she has hosted shows like India's Got Talent from season 5 to season 8.



Bharti has also starred in several films like Sanam Re in Hindi, Jatt & Juliet 2 in Punjabi and Rangan Style in Kannada.



Comedienne Bharti Singh has to clear a few rumours, please. The luxury car her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa recently bought was from his "hard-earned money." Speaking on chat show, Bharti told host Rajeev Khandelwal that after Haarsh bought a luxury car several people criticised him for spending his wife's money. However, the actress, who was upset with the critical comments said on the show: "Initially, people didn't believe that Haarsh bought a car for himself and I didn't gift it to him. He bought it from his hard-earned money. He works tirelessly, day in and night out and keeps me really happy. I am so proud of my husband." ICYDK, Haarsh Limbachiyaa is a writer and he even wrote scripts for Bharti when she was participating inLast year, Haarsh Limbachiyaa also launched his production company named H3 Productions through which he plans to make web-series, films and TV shows. Bharti told news agency IANS that they would work together for a H3 Productions project soon. "I will support him completely," Bharti told IANS. Bharti married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a grand ceremony in December last year. Bharti Singh stepped into the entertainment industry with 2008 show. She starred in several comedy shows after that including theseries,and. She participated with Haarsh inand she has hosted shows likefrom season 5 to season 8.Bharti has also starred in several films likein Hindi,in Punjabi andin Kannada. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter