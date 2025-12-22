Bharti Singh Reveals Being Scared Before Second Delivery: <i>"Achanak Sab Geela-Geela Ho Gaya"</i>

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, welcomed their second child on December 19. The couple announced the birth of their son in a joint Instagram post. They also documented Bharti's pregnancy journey on their YouTube channel. In the latest vlog, the comedian was seen getting emotional on the morning before delivery as she revealed that her water broke unexpectedly at home.



Here's What Bharti Singh Said In Her Vlog

She said, "Subah ke 6 baj rahe he, achanak se sab geela-geela ho gaya. Maine doctor ko phone kiya aur unhone bola ki apka jo water bag he woh burst ho gaya, hospital aa jao. Raat ko hi theek kar rahi thi aur aj jana par raha hai...mujhe itna darr lag raha hai. (It's 6 a.m. in the morning, and I felt it was wet everywhere. I called up the doctor, and he told me that my water has burst, so I have to come to the hospital. I was just packing the whole night, and now I have to go. I am so scared)."

Bharti shared that she had felt uneasy since the night before and couldn't understand what was happening. "Raat bhar se thoda uneasy tha... poore kapde, bed geela ho gaya. Dua karna sab sahi ho jaye (I felt uneasy the whole night... then all the clothes and the bed felt wet. Please pray that everything goes well)," she added. Bharti also showed that she was carrying a small Ganpati murti along with her on her way to the hospital.

On Saturday, Bharti and Harsh announced the arrival of their son on Instagram. Sharing a video from Bharti's maternity shoot, they wrote, "Limbachiya and sons. Again, it's a boy."



About Bharti And Harssh



Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa got married in 2017. The couple welcomed their first child, Laksh, in 2022 and announced their second pregnancy in October 2025. Over the years, the two have also collaborated professionally on multiple projects and hosted shows together.



