Bharat Song Turpeya: Salman Khan Misses His Homeland

Salman Khan in a still from Turpeya. (courtesy courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Turpeya is the fourth song to be released from Bharat Vishal and Shekhar have composed the song Turpeya has been sung by Sukhwinder Singh

The makers ofBharat released the fourth song from the film, titled Turpeya on Friday and we bet you'll be compelled to play it on a loop. The almost two-and-a-half minute long video showcases Salman Khan's love for his homeland. Dressed in a white navy uniform and wearing a pair of black aviators, Salman, who is way from home, can be seen missing his homeland and Katrina Kaif (who plays Salman's love interest in the film). The actor is even seen doing a Bhangra sequence along with his fellow officers. We also get a glimpse of Nora Fatehi in the video, who is seen showcasing some great belly dance moves.

Collaboratively composed by Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, the catchy numberTurpeya is infused with Punjabi beats and it sounds brilliant in Sukhwinder Singh's voice. The makers of the song shared it on YouTube on Wednesday and wrote: "When Vishal and Shekhar join forces with Sukhwinder Singh, you can expect nothing less than a powerhouse musical delight." Turpeya has over 4 lakh views on YouTube as of now. Check out the song here:

Sharing the song on social media, Salman Khan, who plays the lead actor in Bharat, wrote: "Meri mitt. Mera desh." Take a look at the post here:

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharatalso features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi, Jackie Shroff and comedian Sunil Grover. The film is slated to release on June 5 this year.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019