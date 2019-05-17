Bharat Song Zinda: Salman Khan Through A Kaleidoscope, Darkly

Salman Khan in still from Bharat Song Zinda (courtesy YouTube)

Zinda, the new song from Bharat's playlist, is the theme song of the movie and we have already bits and pieces of it in the trailer. Now, the full version is packed with glimpses of the protagonist's life, played by Salman Khan, for seven decades. The song begins with Bharat aka Salman Khan recollecting haunting memories from when he was just 14 and separated from father during the Partition in 1947. One memory stirs up another and in a whirlwind of kaleidoscopic images, we see Bharat as a daredevil stuntman at The Great India Circus and a landmine worker and a navy officer and then a grey-haired man of wisdom in search of his father. There are glimpses of Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in the song.

Zinda has been written and composed by director Ali Abbas Zafar, who recently said in a statement that Salman isn't aware of his new role as a songwriter and that they kept it a secret from him: "Bhai doesn't know yet, we don't share these small details, he knows I keep doing something or the other. But this time I think he will be surprised. Of course, he'll pull my leg, saying, 'So now, you've starting writing songs too, now you will ask for an extra cheque.' That's the kind of bond we share."

Earlier, Ali Abbas Zafar had said that the song is a reflection of the Bharat's hidden message - "The core message of the film is that belief and conviction keep you alive."

Bharat is all set to hit screens on Eid, June 5 this year.

