Bharat Premiere: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif And Bollywood Saath Saath Hain

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at the premiere of Bharat in Mumbai.

A grand premiere was hosted on Tuesday night for Salman Khan's big Eid release Bharat, in which he co-stars with Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover. Several celebrities, many of whom have worked with Salman, turned up to watch his new film with him. The Khan siblings were in full attendance - Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail cheered for him along with their sisters Arpita and Alvira, whose husband Atul Agnihotri is co-producing the film with Salman Khan. Salman Khan's Bollywood friends including Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sooraj Barjatya received invites. Bollywood's Gen-Next was represented by Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Ahaan Panday, Tara Sutaria and Aditya Seal. Take a look at Bharat premiere's attendance log here.

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in a Sabyasachi ensemble. She complemented Salman Khan, who looked dapper in distressed denims paired with a tee and a faux leather jacket.

Bharat cast members Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover were all there. Disha wore a white corset top with denims as she walked the red carpet with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Tabu, who has also starred with Salman Khan in Hum Saath Saath Hain, made a spectacular entry in black while Sunil Grover suited up. Jackie Shroff looked quite dashing - we love that pineapple brooch.

All of Salman Khan's siblings came to cheer for him. Arbaaz also invited his rumoured girlfriend Giorgia Andriani. Sohail Khan was there with his wife Seema Khan (they were not photographed together). Arpita came minus her husband Aayush Sharma, whom Salman Khan launched in LoveYatri. Alvira was present with her husband Atul Agnihotri, who has co-produced Bharat with Salman Khan.

Janhvi Kapoor along with her sister Khushi and cousin Shanaya added sass to the red carpet with their sartorial choices. Student Of The Year 2 co-stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria looked fabulous too.

The boys at Bharat premiere - Aditya Seal and Ahaan Panday - were in sync with the latest fashion trends too.

Salman Khan also sent out invites to Kriti Sanon, his Jai Ho co-star Daisy Shah, Warina Hussain (who was also launched in LoveYatri), Mouni Roy and Kim Sharma.

The director's cut at Bharat premiere included Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sooraj Barjatya. Salman is reuniting with Mr Bhansali in upcoming film Inshallah.

Sooraj Barjatya, who directed Salman Khan in his breakout film Maine Pyar Kiya and several films since, including Hum Saath-Saath Hain, received a special mention on Salman's Instagram.

Anil Kapoor, Chunky Panday and his wife Bhavana, Maheep Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Suniel Shetty and Salman's Race 3 co-star Bobby Deol were among the others who attended the film's premiere.

Bharat is an adaptation of Korean war drama An Ode To My Father. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has earlier made Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman and Katrina.