Bharat: Pics From Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Delhi Diaries

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are painting New Delhi red with pictures from the sets of their film Bharat

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 27, 2018 20:07 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bharat: Pics From Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Delhi Diaries

Salman Khan photographed on the sets of Bharat (Image courtesy: Instagram)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. A video of Salman waving at the crowd was also shared
  2. "Delhi 4, Bharat," Katrina Kaif captioned her post
  3. Bharat releases on Eid 2019

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are painting New Delhi red with pictures from the sets of their work-in-progress film Bharat, which is currently being shot in the national capital. A picture of the 52-year-old actor was shared by costume designer Ashley Rebello while Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri (Salman's brother-in-law) is also filling up Instagram with photos from the sets. He also shared a video of Salman waving at the crowd gathered on location to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Meantime, Katrina Kaif treated us to a picture of herself with celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur. She sports a curly hair and it appears to be her look from the film. "Delhi 4, Bharat," Katrina Kaif captioned the post.

Inside Bharat's Delhi schedule.

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

4

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the sets of @bharat_thefilm back to camera @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Ashley Rebello (@ashley_rebello) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Bharat - Day 60 @beingsalmankhan @bharat_thefilm

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Bharat #onlocation #memories @bharat_thefilm @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

 

Team Bharat landed in Delhi last week. Ahead of the shoot, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared this picture of Katrina from the script reading session.

 

 

Before Delhi, they shot the film in Jalandhar, where the Wagah Border was recreated. A picture of Salman and Katrina from the schedule was released on social media, but their looks weren't revealed. "Journey of a man and nation together," read the caption.

 

 

A still from Bharat, featuring Salman and Katrina, was shared some months ago and it went crazy viral.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#Bharat @bharat_thefilm

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

 

Bharat, a circus drama, is set against the backdrop of the Sixties. It is the Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father. The film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover while Varun Dhawan has a cameo in Bharat.

Bharat is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2019.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

salman khanbharatkatrina kaif

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SAARC SummitArvind KejriwalLive TVIndiGo Tamil NewsJack MaHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusManmohan SinghHarmanpreet KaurMate 20 ProDuke 125Suresh RainaGalaxy A9Madhya Pradesh ElectionMizoram Election

................................ Advertisement ................................