Bharat: Pics From Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif's Delhi Diaries

Salman Khan photographed on the sets of Bharat (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are painting New Delhi red with pictures from the sets of their work-in-progress film Bharat, which is currently being shot in the national capital. A picture of the 52-year-old actor was shared by costume designer Ashley Rebello while Bharat producer Atul Agnihotri (Salman's brother-in-law) is also filling up Instagram with photos from the sets. He also shared a video of Salman waving at the crowd gathered on location to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Meantime, Katrina Kaif treated us to a picture of herself with celebrity hairstylist Amit Thakur. She sports a curly hair and it appears to be her look from the film. "Delhi 4, Bharat," Katrina Kaif captioned the post.

Inside Bharat's Delhi schedule.

Team Bharat landed in Delhi last week. Ahead of the shoot, director Ali Abbas Zafar shared this picture of Katrina from the script reading session.

Katrina kaif , script reading sessions , shoot begins in Delhi tomorrow @Bharat_TheFilmpic.twitter.com/fGkVFhzraT — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) November 23, 2018

Before Delhi, they shot the film in Jalandhar, where the Wagah Border was recreated. A picture of Salman and Katrina from the schedule was released on social media, but their looks weren't revealed. "Journey of a man and nation together," read the caption.

A still from Bharat, featuring Salman and Katrina, was shared some months ago and it went crazy viral.

Bharat, a circus drama, is set against the backdrop of the Sixties. It is the Hindi adaptation of South Korean film Ode To My Father. The film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover while Varun Dhawan has a cameo in Bharat.

Bharat is expected to hit the screens on Eid 2019.