Bharat: Viral Pics Of Salman Khan Reveals Looks From His Upcoming Film

Salman Khan on the sets of Bharat (Courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Highlights One of the photos of Salman are from Abu Dhabi schedule A portion of the film has also been shot in Malta The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Tabu

Photos of Salman Khan from the sets of his forthcoming film Bharat hit the Internet on Monday. The photos shared by Salman's fan clubs features the actor dressed in what appears to be his looks from the film. Salman, who will undergo several appearance changes as the timeline is spread across from 1960 to present times, can be seen wearing a plaid in one of the photos. The other picture features him wearing a black waistcoat. The 52-year old actor will be portraying the role of a daredevil stuntman in the film and one of the photos shared on social media which gives us a glimpse of the grand circus set constructed for the shooting of the film. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, team Bharat was in Abu Dhabi recently for the shooting of the film. A portion of the film has also been shot in Malta.

Earlier, we chanced up on a photo of Salman from the sets of Bharat in which the actor was dressed in a white vest and pants. In another photo shared by costume designer Ashley Rebello, who is in charge of styling the film's cast, Salaman looked dapper in a black jacket and tee.

Take a look at the photos here:

. @BeingSalmanKhan took pics with Fans and Circus Artists at #Bharat sets..



So, we get to see a glimpse of one of this looks for #Bharat



A Period drama spanning over several decades.. pic.twitter.com/c5FTZuehoR — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 31, 2018

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is continually teasing fans with the sneak peek from his film. He shared a photo from the sets of Bharat in which we could see a silhouette of Salman Khan sitting on a bike. Ali teased his fans by sharing a still from Salman's entry sequence in the film and wrote: "Ring of fire ..... and Bharat".

Bharat is a Hindi adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father. The film also features Katrina Kaif, who stepped into Priyanka Chopra's shoes after she quit the movie. The film also stars Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi. Bharat is slated to release on Eid next year.