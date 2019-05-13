Bharat: Ageing Salman Khan Took Over 2.5 Hours And 20 Moustache Trials

Salman Khan in a still from Bharat (courtesy YouTube)

Highlights Salman Khan sports six different looks in the movie "This was a difficult task," said the director "He had to try over 20 different moustaches," he added

Superstar Salman Khan's transformation to look old in the forthcoming film Bharat took almost two-and-a-half hours.

Talking about the Dabangg star's transformation, the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar said: "This was a difficult task and one has to be very patient with the procedure. It took almost two-and-a-half hours to transform Salman into an older avatar. He had to try over 20 different moustaches and beards for this look."

Ali Abbas Zafar said that Salman did an amazing job when he was told that this particular character is very important in the film.

The film, which is set to release on Eid, also stars Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi and Sunil Grover.

The film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.