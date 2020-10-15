'Bhanu Athaiya, You Will Be Missed,' Tweets Aamir Khan, Who Worked With The Oscar-Winning Costume Designer In Lagaan

Bhanu Athaiya died at the age of 91 (courtesy resulp)

Actor Aamir Khan, who worked with Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya in 2001 film Lagaan, tweeted a heart-wrenching tribute to her. Bhanu Athaiya died at her home on Thursday. She was 91. On the evening of her death, Aamir Khan, who headlined the cast of Lagaan, remembered Bhanu Athaiya in these words: "Bhanuji was one of those film people who beautifully combined accurate research and cinematic flair to bring to life the director's vision." In his tweet, Aamir also added: "You will be missed Bhanuji. My heartfelt condolences to the family." Here's how Aamir Khan mourned Bhanu Athaiya on Twitter:

Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) October 15, 2020

Bhanu Athaiya was the first Indian to win an Oscar - she won the Best Costume Design Academy Award in 1983 for Richard Attenborough's film Gandhi. Bhanu Athaiya's impressive list of accolades also included two Best Costume Design National Awards - one for Lagaan and the other for 1991 film Lekin.

Heart-warming tributes for Bhanu Athaiya also poured in from the likes of Boney Kapoor, who worked with her in 1995 film Prem: "Bhanu Athaiya was the First Indian to win an Oscar in 1983. Her achievements brought glory to Indian cinema and pride to the entire Country. Was blessed to have her for our film Prem. She will always be an inspiration to all costume designers and stylists."

Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) October 15, 2020

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty shared this tribute: "A gem of Indian Cinema is gone! It's a personal loss for me, you inspire with your eye for details and with your ever smiling energy."

resul pookutty (@resulp) October 15, 2020

Richa Chadha reminded everyone how Bhanu Athaiya had made history:

TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) October 15, 2020

Bhanu Athaiya's body of work as a costume designer also includes films such as Swades, Prem, 1942: A Love Story, Agneepath, Karz, Mr. Natwarlal, Jaani Dushman among others.