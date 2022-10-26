Bhai Dooj 2022: Kajol And Tanisha Mukerji Celebrated The Festival 'After So Long'

Kajol shared this picture. (courtesy: kajol)

Kajol treated her Insta family to adorable pictures from Bhai Dooj celebrations. The veteran actress celebrated the festival with her mom Tanuja, sister Tanisha Mukerji, and cousins Sharbani Mukerji, Samrat Mukerji and Sujoy Mukerji. In the images, she looks pretty in a yellow kurta set, while Tanisha looks pretty in a printed saree. She accessorized her look with a statement necklace and hoop earrings. Their mom Tanuja, as usual, looked beautiful in a floral print saree and accessories her look with a pearl necklace. The actress has shared several similar pictures but in different poses on her Instagram stories.

Here have a look at the pictures:

Tanisha Mukerji also shared a video on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "Today I think dad planned my bhai dooj! The first time my brothers and sisters came to my place ( basically his house) otherwise it's always my sisters who make the plan! So thank u for today" Check out the post below:

On Tuesday, Kajol offered a sneak peek into her Diwali celebrations with husband Ajay Devgn, kids Nysa and Yug, mom Tanuja, sister Tanisha and sister-in-law Neelam Devgan. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Family says it all!" In the image, Kajol and Nysa twinned in yellow outfits, while Ajay and Yug twinned in white kurta sets.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga. Next, she will be seen in Revathi's Salaam Venky, slated to hit the theatres on December 9. The movie is based on a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life. Also, she has the Dinesy+Hotstar series, The Good Wife.