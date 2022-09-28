BFFs Farah Khan And Sania Mirza Make 'Long Distance Relationships' Work Like This

Farah Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: farahkhankunder)

Farah Khan has shared an adorable picture with her BFF and tennis star Sania Mirza on Instagram. The tennis star, who is in Mumbai to attend a tennis event, is having a time of her life with her friend Farah Khan and the filmmaker made sure to document the moment on social media. In the image, Farah can be seen hugging Sani from behind. Sania looks pretty in a yellow shirt paired with grey pants, while Farah looks beautiful in a navy blue ensemble. Sharing the post wrote the name of the song sung by Bazzi, "Mine," and added, "Saia Mirza we make long distance relationships work big time.."

Soon after Farah Khan shared the post, Sania Mirza commented, "This song is everything we are," followed by a love-struck and laughing emoticon. Their fans also flooded the post. A user wrote, "How sweet," while another wrote, "Sooooooooooooo Cuteee Pic Mam"

Here have a look:

Sania Mirza also shared a picture of Farah Khan on her Instagram stories and tagged her name. On seeing this, Farah re-shared her picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Long time ka gossip to catch up on Sania Mirza."

Here have a look:

Farah Khan and Sania Mirza share a close bond and whenever they meet, the filmmaker makes sure to share pictures on her Instagram handle. Last year, Farah met Sania along with her other two friends, Sania's sister Anam Mirza and filmmaker Punit Malhotra. Sharing the post, she wrote, "When you meet after a year and a half... And it seems like no time has passed... Sania and Anam Mirza missed you all so much. Thank you Punit Malhotra for lunch."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farah Khan stepped in the industry as a choreographer and made her directorial debut with the Main Hoon Na in 2004.