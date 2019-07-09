Sania Mirza's Baby Son And 'Fun Auntie' Farah Khan Are One 'Cuddly Ball Of Happiness'

Farah Khan Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: farahkhankunder)

You all will agree with us that tennis star Sania Mirza's baby boy Izhaan Mirza is beyond adorable and his latest picture with "fun aunt" Farah Khan proves it as it is the cutest thing you will see on the Internet today. But as beautiful as the picture seems to us, keeping Izhaan still for a click was the toughest task. However, Sania Mirza, who turned photographer for the moment, did it really well and managed to click an adorable picture of Farah cuddling with Izhaan. In the picture, shared by Farah Khan, Izhaan is looking lovely in a red-and-white striped t-shirt and red-coloured shorts. Farah, on the other hand, can be seen wearing green-coloured attire. Sharing the click, Farah wrote: "My baby Izhu and I... Cuddly ball of happiness... Picture credit Sania Mirza (great job considering he doesn't stay still for even 2 seconds)."

Check out the photo:

Reacting to the post, actress Sonali Bendre dropped a comment, calling the duo "Adorable."

A screenshot of Sonali Bendre's comment on Farah Khan's post

In her previous post, Farah shared a picture, which featured Sania Mirza and Punit Malhotra. Calling the duo "friends she love and rarely meet," she captioned her post: "Friends I love and rarely meet! Sania Mirza, Punit Malhotra."

Here's the post we are talking about:

Farah and Sania share a very close bond. Last year, when Sania delivered the baby boy, Farah paid her a visit in Hyderabad and even shared glimpses of those joyous moments with her fans on Insta. The choreographer-director shared a pic, in which she could be seen hugging Sania, and wrote: "We always have each other's back! Love you, Sania Mirza. The baby is gorgeous and this visit was too short... Will make up for it next trip."

Not just Farah Khan, Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mirza are also BFFs and Parineeti's previous post with baby Izhaan is one of the examples showing the great bond the duo share. A few months ago, Parineeti, who calls herself Izhaan's khaala (in urdu, it means mother's sister), shared an adorable post, in which Izhaan could be seen sitting on Parineeti's lap and happily chewing on her hand. "I'm a khaala now! Izzu is edible and I want to eat him, but for now I'm allowing him to eat my hand. Sania Mirza, can I keep this child forever?" Parineeti captioned the photo.

Take a look:

On the work front, Farah Khan has been busy shooting a song sequence for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's film Sooryavanshi. She is also prepping for her next production Mrs Serial Killer. The film is written and directed by Farah's husband Shirish Kunder and it will go live on Netflix later this year. The project, which marks Farah's debut into the digital zone, will feature Jacqueline in the lead role. Farah will also collaborate with director Rohit Shetty for an untitled film and it is reported that Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of it.

