Bet You Can't Be As Sassy As Jacqueline Fernandez On A Beach Vacation

Jacqueline Fernandez will sure burn the holiday calories before returning home. The actress is on a vacation with her family in Bali and she recently posted a picture of herself practicing (and acing) a handstand on the picturesque Karma Beach in Bali. And as Jacqueline mentioned in the photo caption, she soaked in plentiful "vitamin sea." Jacqueline's vacation pictures are giving the Internet serious travelling and now, fitness goals. The comments thread on Jacqueline's post is replete with praises and compliments for pulling off a complete handstand.
Highlights
- Jacqueline Fernandez did a handstand on a Bali beach
- Jacqueline's vacationing with her family members
- Her upcoming films are Race 3 and Drive
Take a look at Jacqueline's post here:
We have no doubt about Jacqueline's pro fitness level. The actress after all, practices Pole Yoga and has successfully shown her pole dance skills in A Gentleman song Chandralakha. Here's a snippet:
In one of her earlier holiday posts, Jacqueline updated her fans and followers about her successful stint at surfing. "A bit wobbly and fell on my face a few times but catching a wave was so worth it!"
Jacqueline Fernandez also kept her diet very healthy during the vacation:
Here are some pictures of Jacqueline's family members - her mother Kim, elder sister and one of her two brothers:
Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. The film, which was a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 film of the same name, had a successful run at the box office. 2017 has been kind to Jacqueline between one hit and one flop film A Gentleman.
Jacqueline Fernandez has a busy work calendar in 2018 with two big releases - Race 3 and Drive. In Race 3, Jacqueline reunites with her Kick co-star Salman Khan and A Flying Jatt director Remo D'Souza. In Drive, Jacqueline stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar.