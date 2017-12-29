Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez Surf During Family Vacation

Jacqueline Fernandez wants to end 2017 in style on a high note, which is why she went surfing. "A bit wobbly and fell on my face a few times but catching a wave was so worth it," Jacqueline described her surfing experience in an Instagram post. She also shared a video of herself surfing - yes, she was a bit wobbly but she was successful. Jacqueline is currently on a vacation (like most of her celeb colleagues) with her family. We spotted Jacqueline's mother, elder sister and one of her two brothers in the posts she's shared on Instagram so far.
Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Judwaa 2, co-starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu. The film, which was a remake of Salman Khan's 1997 film of the same name, had a successful run at the box office. 2017 has been kind to Jacqueline between one hit and one flop film A Gentleman. Even though A Gentleman failed to perform at the ticket window, Jacqueline won praises for her performance and especially for her pole dance act in the song Chandralekha.
Jacqueline Fernandez has a busy work calendar in 2018 with two big releases - Race 3 and Drive. In Race 3, Jacqueline reunites with her Kick co-star Salman Khan and A Flying Jatt director Remo D'Souza. In Drive, Jacqueline stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will be directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Karan Johar.