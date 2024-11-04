On Shah Rukh Khan's 59th Birthday, Superstar Gifts DJ Ganesh A Signed Laptop

DJ Ganesh, a regular at Shah Rukh Khan's parties, received an autographed laptop from King Khan himself as a special gift on SRK's 59th birthday on November 2. DJ Ganesh shared a picture of the precious gift on Instagram. The snap features a MacBook with a special note written by SRK on top of it. It read, “To, DJ Ganesh. Thank you for entertaining us always. Love,” followed by Shah Rukh's signature and his birthday date. Along with the post, DJ Ganesh captioned, “A Special Note From the king himself. Shah Rukh Khan. I feel so blessed to be part of Sir SRK Parties Last Few Years. It feels like the best Diwali gift I could ask for.”

Reacting to the picture, DJ LiL B commented, “Let me know if you plan to sell this Mac Book! Hehehe.” Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry dropped a surprise and red heart emoji.

On November 3 (Sunday), Gauri Khan offered Shah Rukh Khan fans a glimpse into the intimate birthday celebrations by posting a couple of pictures on Instagram. The first photo showcases SRK cutting his birthday cake with Gauri and his daughter, actress Suhana Khan standing beside him. While Gauri was dressed in an elegant ethnic suit, Suhana was draped in a stunning golden saree. Shah Rukh was seen in a causal avatar, wearing an all-black ensemble paired with an uber-cool cap.

The next photo from the album was a throwback gem. Seems like Gauri Khan dug up the archives and found an old photograph of her and Shah Rukh Khan during their younger days. The couple looked stylish in almost identical tinted sunglasses. Gauri's side note read, “A memorable evening last night with friends and family... happy birthday." Suhana Khan added a slew of heart emojis in the comments section. Veteran actress Sangeeta Bijlani wished SRK, “loads of happiness and good health.” Zoya Akhtar also wished SRK a “happy birthday”.

Workwise, Shah Rukh Khan made a stellar comeback in Bollywood last year by delivering box office blockbusters like Pathaan and Jawan. Dunki is SRK's latest project. He will next be seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's King, where he is expected to share screen space with Suhana Khan.